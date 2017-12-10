Kylie Jenner just gave fans a peek into her luxurious Christmas home décor and her gigantic 20-foot Christmas tree. As Jenner unveils a bit about what the holidays are like in her home, fans also noted that it might be a hint for another big reveal.

On Friday, the 20-year-old makeup mogul shared a photo of her massive Christmas tree and credited renowned floral designer Jeff Leatham and his team for making her “XMAS dreams come true,” Vanity Fair reported. The theme for her tree is primarily pink, and a lot of fans believe that this is Jenner dropping clues about her pregnancy.

Pink represents girlhood and it’s usually the color of choice moms-to-be go for when announcing that they’re having a baby girl. Jenner, on the other hand, has been posting a lot of pink on her Instagram, and her tall Christmas tree isn’t the first one to have followers guessing.

In November, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of freshly manicured nails that were painted in pink. The photo also included pink butterfly accessories. She captioned the photo “Shoot day,” and fans were quick to suggest that she may have already done a maternity shoot.

???? shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Aside from her Christmas décor and nail polish, the color pink has played a significant role in many aspects of Jenner’s life this 2017. Her 20th birthday celebration played around a pink theme, and so did her 2017 Thanksgiving party. It’s also been used more frequently as a major branding component for Kylie Cosmetics.

Interestingly, multiple sources told People in September that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

thank you @jeffleatham & team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life … ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

According to one source, the couple has started telling their close friends and that the famous reality show family has known about it for “quite some time.” The pair is said to be very excited and happy to become parents.

Another anonymous source said that Kylie Jenner won’t address her pregnancy publicly until she gives birth, which is expected to be around February next year. She has stayed out of the spotlight in the past few months since her pregnancy was reported and has not made any public appearances since. As a matter of fact, her best friend Jordyn Woods accepted the Beauty Icon Award from W.W.D. on her behalf over the weekend.