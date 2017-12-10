‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam-Drew-Kim Love Triangle, Will Anna Get Andre To Help Drew Recover Memories?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease an emerging Sam-Drew-Kim love triangle. Sam (Kelly Monaco) could soon be forced to confront a threat to her relationship with Drew posed by Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun). The threat has been apparent since fans learned that Kim and Drew (Billy Miller) might have had a romantic relationship 15 years ago in San Diego and that Drew might have fathered Kim’s son, Oscar (Garren Stitt).

Kim Makes A Move To Reconnect With Drew

Kim makes what appears to be her first move to reconnect with Drew and rekindle their past relationship when she goes to his house and reveals that Oscar is Drew’s son, according to spoilers from Soap Hub. While Sam listened in shock from the top of the stairs, Kim revealed to Drew that Oscar is the product of their romantic involvement 15 years ago in San Diego. Although she added that it was up to Drew to decide what to do with the information, it was clear that she expected Drew to act on the information.

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, December 13, from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Sam is aware of the threat that Kim poses to her relationship with Drew. In despair, she confides in Monica (Leslie Charleson). She expresses fears that the hard knocks her relationship with Drew has suffered lately could end in disaster. Sam later runs into Jason (Steve Burton) at the pier. She pours out her heart to Jason with tears in her eyes, according to spoilers for Thursday, December 14.

Sam’s fears that Kim poses a threat to her relationship with Drew are justified. In the Thursday, December 7, episode of the daytime drama, Drew asked Andre (Anthony Montgomery) how he could recover his lost memories. Andre advised him to seek out and reconnect with people from his past, especially former lovers. Drew might have scoffed at the suggestion, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that he will become more and more preoccupied with recovering his past memories and identity. This means that he could decide to follow Andre’s advice and try to trigger recall of his lost memories by connecting with Kim.

A situation where Drew forges a relationship with Kim to recall his past could easily lead to the rekindling of their romance, especially if their interaction triggers a flood of Drew’s forgotten feelings for Kim. When Kim met Drew at his house, she told him that their relationship had been brief but intensely passionate.

Drew could fall in love with Kim again when his memories of their past relationship resurface.

It remains to be seen how Sam responds to threat to her marriage from Kim. She could end up complicating a delicate situation by reacting with jealousy.

Will Anna Convince Andre To Help Drew Recover His Memories?

In the Thursday, December 7, episode of the daytime drama, Drew had an interesting conversation with Andre that appears to hint a major role for Andre in the effort to help Drew recall his past. Andre tried to mitigate his crime by arguing that the procedure he performed on Drew and Jason was meant to develop a method for helping people with brain diseases, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. Of course, Drew was not consoled by that information. He was more concerned about gaining back his lost memory. Andre admitted he did not know much about Drew’s past either but advised that reconnecting with people from his past could help to restore his lost memories.

Drew wanted to know whether there was a chance he would ever recover his memories. He also wanted to know whether Andre had them stored somewhere. However, before Andre could respond, officers came to take Andre to see his lawyer.

Kim's got a lot on her mind, West Coast. Will Carly be the one she opens up to? Find out – an all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/JCh8ATvkMx — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 8, 2017

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 11, reveal that Anna (Finola Hughes) visits Andre. The two have a tense and candid conversation about the recent head-spinning events in Port Charles. Anna expresses her disappointment in Andre and tries to obtain new information he might have held back.

It remains to be seen if she is able to obtain new information from Andre. He could drop a hint about the mini disco ball he gave her as a parting gift. General Hospital spoilers hint that the disco ball could hold a chip containing vital information about the twin study and the identity of the study mastermind.

Jason Searches For His Kidnapper In Port Charles

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Monday, December 11, state that after grilling Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), Sonny and Jason decide to search for Jason’s kidnapper in Port Charles and environs. The information they obtained from Britt also shifts the focus of their hunt away from Faison (Anders Hove).

GH spoilers state that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) teams up with Sonny and Jason to search for Jason’s kidnapper, who could also be the twin study mastermind. Britt revealed that Faison did not know that Jason was alive until he returned to Port Charles. She told them that her father was furious and ranted that he’d been double-crossed by the “traitor.” The “traitor” was supposed to have killed Jason, but instead kept him alive at the clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia.