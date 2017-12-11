‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Who’s Steffy’s Baby Daddy? Bill And Liam Conflict Brewing

In an interesting turn of events, Steffy is pregnant. But who is the father?

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will receive the news that Steffy is pregnant again. After losing a baby before in an accident, Liam would be happy to become a father again. But while he would be over the moon with this life-changing news, Steffy will be bothered with the possibility that she’s carrying Bill’s (Don Diamont) baby, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

The thought that her wrong move with Bill has resulted in a baby would cause Steffy to panic. She would have a hard time controlling her emotions, but Liam would be too happy to notice. Not for too long, though. More dramas are looming in their relationship, beginning with Liam finding out that Steffy lied about where she stayed the night they of their blowout fight. She said that she just drove away, parked her car and give their situation a lot of thoughts. But Quinn (Rena Sofer) mentioned in passing that Steffy stayed at the Forrester guesthouse when she tells Liam she was happy he and Steffy were able to sort things out. Once Liam puts the pieces of the puzzle together, he might find out that something indeed happened between his father and his wife.

Moreover, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill still has Steffy in his mind lately, which means he still wants her. When he finds out that Steffy is pregnant, he might demand a paternity test to prove that the baby is his. Assuming that Liam has not found out their one-night stand by then, Bill might threaten Steffy that he would reveal their secret if she would not cooperate with the test.

Alternatively, Steffy would stand her ground and insist that the baby is Liam’s no matter what happened. She wants to keep their marriage intact and the baby would be one strong reason they would stick together. In addition, she does not want to take another baby away from Liam after she lost the first one from a motor accident. One thing is imminent, the conflict between them would explode.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.