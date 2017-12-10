WWE News: Sting Finally Comments On Infamous TNA Match With Jeff Hardy In 2011

Back in 2011 when they were both signed with TNA Wrestling, Jeff Hardy challenged Sting in a No Disqualification Match at Victory Road for the TNA World Heavyweight championship. It’s the most infamous match of both superstars’ career, and Sting finally commented on the incident after more than six years of silence.

In a recent question and answer portion at the Wales Comic Con in Wrexham (h/t Sportskeeda), Sting was asked about his career in TNA, including his favorite match, year, and championship wins, as well as his infamous match against Hardy in 2011. For those who do not know, Jeff was intoxicated during the match and Sting had to force the win after just 90 seconds.

“Jeff was in a bad way, he was deteriorating as the day went on. By the time our match rolled around it became clear that he couldn’t compete so I had to take him down quickly. He has since turned it all around, I love Jeff, I love his work. I hold nothing against him and wish him all the best.”

It was a tough time for Jeff back then since he was at the height of his drug and alcohol problem. TNA suspended him the next day and he had to undergo treatment for his substance abuse. Luckily for Hardy, he was able to return five months later and he’s been able to stay clean.

The match was certainly one of the most embarrassing in TNA’s history with Dave Meltzer giving it negative five stars. It was also the low-point of Jeff Hardy’s career while a legendary wrestler like Sting did not deserve to be treated like that. He was the TNA World Heavyweight champion at that time and Jeff should have been professional.

The 40-year-old WWE superstar opened up about the match against Sting in an appearance on Colt Cabana’s The Art of Wrestling podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc.) back in April. Hardy said that he hit rock bottom and he needed to become clean. He revealed that he used Carisoprodol before the match, and his substance abuse started because of the WWE’s rigorous schedule. Hardy had the best run of his career from 2006 to 2009 as he won the WWE and World Heavyweight championship.

“2011, with Sting, I was taking somas and I went out there f***** up, and, man, I couldn’t even wrestle. For the first time in my life, I went too far. I couldn’t wrestle my idol, basically, Sting, and he had to do the right thing and shut me down and pin me.”

Jeff Hardy makes his way to the ring for a match. WWE.com

Nevertheless, Sting and Hardy have moved on from the incident. They worked together for some matches in TNA after the incident and they are currently signed with the WWE. Jeff is signed as a full-time WWE superstar while Sting is under a WWE Legends deal.