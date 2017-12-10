‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Weekly Preview Teases Sami Brady’s Goodbye, Will Horton’s Emotional Revelation

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is leaving Salem. Her exit comes at the same time as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) deciding to give his mother a chance. She is finally realizing the damage she causes and is taking a difficult step to do the right thing.

The official website for NBC posted the Days of our Lives weekly preview clip. Even though Will Horton said he never wanted to see his mother again, he changes his mind. However, he is stunned at what Sami tells him. As happy as it makes her that he wants to give their relationship a chance, the best thing she can do is leave Salem.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal it is a statement that surprises him. At the same time, he seems to sense that she loves him so much that she is willing to let him go. It nearly brings him to tears and the two share a warm embrace. Alison Sweeney explained Sami’s explanation to Will in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

“‘I’m not helping you. I recognize that and I’m making things worse, and so it’s time for me to go.’ It’s a very nice moment for them.”

The reason Will decides to give his mother a chance is due to his conversation with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Even though Sami’s actions were extreme, Will has come to realize that there is a lot he doesn’t understand. It doesn’t mean that he forgives her, but he is willing to open his heart and his mind.

Days of our Lives spoilers confirm that Sami’s last appearance is on December 14. The actress enjoyed her latest visit to the DOOL set. She stated that it was a blast for her. She also said that she is open to coming back for another visit in the future.

How lucky can a girl be?! So grateful to work with these handsome, charming & talented men. #bts #Days #samiisback A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

As for what the future holds for Will Horton on Days of our Lives, spoilers tease the love triangle will get messy and complicated. It also appears that Will might be more like his mother than he realizes. It was hinted by SoapCentral that he resorts to scheming in order to get what he wants.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.