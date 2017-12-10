Kim Kardashian’s Perfume Banned From Australia And Other Countries Due To ‘Hazardous Material,’ Fans Outraged

Kim Kardashian has just launched her newest fragrance line, and it’s already causing quite a stir in other countries. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly faces a backlash from outraged customers overseas after her perfumes failed to enter their countries.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that KKW Fragrance did not pass the standards in Australia, New Zealand, and other countries. According to the webloid, the reality star’s Crystal Gardenia perfume line was banned from the said countries for its contents.

Apparently, customs agents labeled the new scent as “flammable/hazardous material” due to its high alcohol content — something that Australia and New Zealand take seriously.

The webloid also claimed that international carriers such as FedEx and UPS won’t ship the product to the said countries, sparking outrage to overseas customers who already availed Kim Kardashian’s perfume.

According to reports, the ban left buyers without their order and awaiting a refund.

Dismayed customers reportedly bombarded the 37-year-old reality star with complaints, claiming that the KKW Beauty website did not provide any warning about the blackout zones.

However, sources told the webloid that Kim Kardashian and her team were initially told that there wouldn’t be any issue in shipping the perfumes overseas, particularly in Australia and New Zealand.

In response to the issue, the KKW Beauty team are now in the process of individually contacting customers who have yet to receive the item to offer a full refund.

Kim Kardashian and her team have yet to release a statement about the matter. They also haven’t mentioned the issue on their official site, either.

Prior to its release, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been teasing her 105 million Instagram followers with artistic photos of the crystal-themed perfumes. The soon-to-be mother of three released three signature scents — Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud, and Crystal Gardenia Citrus.

According to TMZ, only 300,000 bottles were produced and instantly sold out in less than a week. Apparently, Kim Kardashian raked in a whopping $10 million in a single day.

The reality star has been very involved in her new venture. In fact, she even used her traumatizing Paris heist as an inspiration for the crystal bottles.

It can be recalled that during the peak of the issue, Kim Kardashian used healing crystals to calm her nerves. Now, the reality star reportedly wants to share its “amazing effects” with her avid fans through her Crystal Gardenia perfumes.