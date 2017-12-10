‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: JT’s Return Puts Victor In A Jam, Sharon’s Big Heartbreak

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks tease that major drama is ahead on the CBS soap opera. For starters, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will get a shocker when she spots Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) in a steamy lip-lock. Faith will turn to her sister, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and spill everything she saw. Of course, Mariah will be shocked, but she will reassure Faith she will take care of it.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Mariah will think about what she should do. She knows that she should tell Sharon (Sharon Case) what Scott’s been up to, but if she does, it will hurt her. In the end, she decides that Sharon has a right to know. It’s possible that Mariah will only tell her part of the story.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will turn over a new leaf. With Jack (Peter Bergman) in charge of the Hilary Hour, her show won’t focus on solely on juicy GC gossip.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) hires a new nanny, something that catches Lily (Christel Khalil) off guard. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Lily will get jealous of the attractive nanny. She will jump to the conclusion that Cane’s dating her, but will later find out that he’s isn’t. Lily decides she isn’t ready to give up on her marriage yet and decides to give it another try. She will vow to work on trusting him.

During the week of December 18, Victor (Eric Braeden) will have some drama on his hands. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he will move forward with his plan to replace Chancellor Park with condos. The Y&R spoilers suggest that at the last minute, Victor decides to put his family’s wishes above his own. It sounds like Victor gets in the Christmas spirit and does the right thing. Let’s see how long it lasts this time.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Christine (Lauralee Bell) will see things differently. She will do whatever she can to make sure that Victor pays dearly. Paul (Doug Davidson) brings J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to make sure that happens. Mr. Hellstrom will become a thorn in Victor’s side before the week’s end.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.