Kate Middleton Likely To Become Meghan Markle’s Go-To Person After She Gets Married To Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is almost a veteran when it comes to handling royal responsibilities. Since she got married to Prince William in April 2011, she has represented the British royal family at various royal events in a respectful, dignified, and elegant way. And Kate Middleton is likely to become Meghan Markle’s go-to person who can help her adapt to the royal life quickly.

On November 27, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their royal engagement after dating for 16 months. The two will get married in May 2018. As a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle is expected to follow royal posture, protocols, and etiquette. Kate Middleton reportedly took lessons in royal etiquette, but the bride-to-be Meghan Markle may not need that.

Grant Harrold, an etiquette expert and former butler to Prince Charles and Camilla, tells the Sunday Express that Meghan Markle may not need etiquette training because she is already in the public spotlight. He says that the Suits actress will “have an idea on how to behave.” And if Meghan Markle is confused about something, Kate Middleton is there to help her out, according to Harrold.

“And if there’s anything she’s not sure about I’m quite sure she has a wonderful future sister-in-law who does it beautifully. Kate sits beautifully, she walks beautifully, she dresses elegantly.”

Harrold says that Kate Middleton “looks the part,” adding that he thinks Meghan Markle will be going to someone like her whenever she is in doubt. The Duchess of Cambridge will give her the advice that she needs.

Moreover, Meghan Markle’s future husband, Prince Harry, and her in-laws will also help her master royal etiquettes, as they are “masters” in entertaining and attending guests.

A day after the royal engagement announcement, Kate Middleton told the press that she was “absolutely thrilled” by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement. And speaking of her future sister-in-law during her and Prince Harry’s first joint television interview, Meghan Markle said that Kate Middleton had been “wonderful” to her.

Meghan Markle is likely to approach Kate Middleton whenever she is confused about royal family rules. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get married in St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Their wedding will happen after the arrival of royal baby No. 3. In September, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton was pregnant. She and Prince William are set to welcome their third child in April 2018. The couple is already parents to two children, Prince George, 4, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.