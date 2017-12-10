‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Reflects On Relationship With Griffin, Michael Thinks About Nelle’s Baby Bomb

While General Hospital is still dealing with the aftermath of the real Jason Morgan revelation, some characters are facing their own battles. Ava reflects on how she is going to go ahead with her relationship with Griffin. Meanwhile, Michael is also thinking about his future after Nelle said she’s carrying his baby.

Up next on General Hospital, spoilers tease that everyone is concerned with Ava (Maura West) now. In her desire to have her face back to how it was before, she puts herself in grave danger. Griffin (Matt Cohen) and Kiki (Hayley Erin) have tried to talk her out of getting the surgery, but she would not listen, per TVOvermind.

Griffin might also reconsider his romance with Ava. Her brother, Julian (William deVry), is now a free man again, and Griffin has not forgotten his involvement in the murder of Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan). That would cause some friction in his relationship with Ava, General Hospital spoilers via Canyon News reveal.

Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) is in deep thoughts about his future with a baby on the way. He would turn to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) for support. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Michael will receive more news in the coming days that are likely related to Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) pregnancy. One would be a confirmation that Nelle’s baby belongs to him, via Celeb Dirty Laundry. Nelle claimed she is pregnant after Michael broke up with her because of what she did to Nathan and Amy. Michael said he could not be around someone who’s broken and takes advantage of other people.

On one hand, Carly (Laura Wright) will still make it difficult for Nelle to get back together with Michael. Nelle does not know fully who she’s messing with. Carly would do everything to protect her child. Whatever she’s scheming, she is sure to be in an intense war with Carly.

Will Griffin be able to save Ava? Should Michael reconcile with Nelle? Or is Nelle just making up her pregnancy to keep Michael? We’ll just have to wait and see how they can handle all these.

WATCH: Griffin won't let Ava make a decision she'll regret. #GH pic.twitter.com/XNzLhEy5GG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 29, 2017

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.