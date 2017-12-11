Kylie Jenner Baby News: Kim Kardashian Might Have Just Confirmed Sister’s Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has been trying to keep her very public life as private and as low-key as possible after news of her alleged pregnancy broke in September. However, older sister Kim Kardashian may not be as secretive as the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In fact, Mrs. West seemingly confirmed all the whispers and speculations that the Life Of Kylie star is indeed pregnant with her first child with Travis Scott.

In one of the episodes of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series, Kim Kardashian was heard saying, “Isn’t it crazy? Mom’s going to have like thirty grandkids.” Although her statement may have not malice in it, people started to wonder if it was a hint that Kylie Jenner is definitely pregnant.

Since the 20-year-old TV personality is not the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan that is rumored to be pregnant, it appears that Kim Kardashian’s comment also confirmed that Khloe Kardashian is going to give birth soon.

But just like any other reports about Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancies, this has yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, the reality star is known for her next-to-nothing ensembles that would make anyone blush. However, the Life Of Kylie star has been sporting baggy T-shirts, and most of her current snaps on social media are no exception.

Rumor has it that Kylie Jenner is going to welcome her first child with Travis Scott in February, and her new-found love for oversized clothing is not helping the speculations to die down.

Kylie Jenner has been using social media to share anything that she can think of. From flaunting her amazing curves to posting her latest products. Now, it seems that the reported mom-to-be is also using the platform to announce whether she’s having a baby girl or a baby boy.

The Kylie Lip Kit mogul took to Instagram to share the final look of her 20-foot Christmas tree. While it’s nothing unusual for a celebrity to post a snap of their holiday decorations, many believe that Kylie Jenner just dropped hints of her baby’s sex.

Kylie Jenner’s enormous Christmas tree is filled with giant pink ornaments. As if that’s not enough, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also added a pink bow emoji in her caption.