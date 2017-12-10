‘Code Geass’ New Manga: Two Titles Scheduled For Release, First Spinoff Story To Start On December 22

Newtype Magazine revealed some exciting news for Code Geass fans on Saturday, December 9. The January 2018 issue of Kadokawa’s publication teased the release of two new manga titles for Code Geass.

The first manga of the Code Geass franchise is scheduled for release on December 22 on the Comic Newtype website. The comedy spinoff by Urushidama will feature the title Katei Kyōshi no Lelouch-san, which translates to Lelouch the Home Tutor. In the first manga, Lelouch will play the tole of a C.C. home tutor.

There is still no official title for the second manga, but the temporary project name is Code Tease – Hangyaku no Lelouch. According to Anime News Network, this manga is described as a “definitive edition,” and the working title is the same as the main series’ title. The second manga is set for release in 2018 on Comic Newtype. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz: Glory of the Losers artist Tomofumi Ogasawara will draw the manga.

On November 26, Comic Newtype released the prologue chapter for Code Geass – Hangyaku no Lelouch Gaiden – Shiro no Kishi, Kurenai no Yasha. The debut date for the manga is set for release on December 22. The spinoff will focus on Kallen and Suzaku, two characters who were absent in the story. Takahiro Kumura handled character designs, Bisui Takahashi wrote the story, and Atsushi Soga is in charge of the art.

Speaking of Code Geass, Yatate Bunko’s light novel is due for release soon under the title Code Geass Danshō – Mosaic no Kakera. Sunrise is the company behind this work, and it will focus on six people who experienced the biggest upheaval after the happenings in the main story.

There has been a lot of activity involving Code Geass this year. Back in October, the anime released the film compilation for the anime series Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2. A second film, Code Geass – Hangyaku no Lelouch – Handō, is due for release on February 10. The third film for Code Geass, Code Geass – Hangyaku no Lelouch – Odo, will air in May of 2018.

The highly anticipated third season for the anime, titled Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch, is also set for release, although exact details have yet to be revealed.