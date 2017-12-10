Samantha Fox Claims David Cassidy Sexually Assaulted Her: Late Pop Star Was Allegedly A ‘First Class Creep’

A new report suggests British pop star Samantha Fox wrote in her upcoming autobiography that the late Partridge Family actor and singer David Cassidy sexually assaulted her when she was 19 years old, after he asked her to appear in a video for one of his songs.

According to U.K. publication Daily Star Sunday, the 51-year-old Fox made the allegations as part of her autobiography, Forever, which is due for release next week. The tell-all book supposedly offers a candid look at Fox’s life and career, her earlier struggles to cope with her homosexuality, and an account of a purported sexual assault incident involving Cassidy, who died last month from liver failure at the age of 67.

After harboring a childhood crush on him like many young girls did in the 1970s, Samantha Fox finally got to meet David Cassidy in May 1985, when she was chosen to appear in the video of his song “Romance,” with her role requiring her to strip from the waist up. According to Daily Star Sunday, it wasn’t long before she became uncomfortable working with the man she once had a crush on.

“Whenever he pressed himself against me, I could clearly feel his d**k,” Fox said, as supposedly quoted from her upcoming book.

“David seemed to be deliberately drawing out the photoshoot, which took an eternity, and he had an erection the entire time – something he did absolutely nothing to hide.”

Although Samantha Fox felt uneasy due to David Cassidy’s alleged behavior during the video shoot, she still accepted his invitation for dinner. Fox recalled only saying yes to Cassidy’s invitation because her father was also asked to join them, and that she didn’t want him suspecting something had taken place during the shoot. And it was during dinner at The White Elephant in Chelsea when David allegedly barged into the bathroom to confront Samantha and sexually assault her.

“Before I really had time to process what was happening, he had pushed me up against the wall and his hands were all over me. I shouted: ‘Get off me, David!’ in an attempt to stop him.”

According to Daily Star Sunday, Samantha Fox wrote that David Cassidy “stuck his tongue into [her] mouth” and groped one of her breasts while sticking his other hand under her skirt. This supposedly prompted Fox to knee Cassidy in the groin and elbow him in the face, leaving him shocked, in pain, and unable to look her in the eye when they returned to the table.

“Back at the table, I sat down without saying a word. If I had mentioned what just happened to Dad, he would have knocked his lights out. In that moment, the handsome, sweet guy from The Partridge Family had transformed into a first-class creep who wasn’t worth the risk of a stretch in prison.”

The claims discussed in the Daily Star Sunday article came just a few days after another report also shed some light into David Cassidy’s oftentimes troubled past. Earlier this week, People wrote that Cassidy allegedly owed about $10 million to a number of creditors in 2014, despite his claims earlier this year that his finances were “not an issue.” Reports from the Daily Mail and other publications have also been focusing on how Cassidy had excluded his daughter Katie from his will several years before his death, supposedly due to their oftentimes rocky relationship.

As of this writing, there aren’t any corroborating stories to back up Samantha Fox’s allegations of sexual assault against David Cassidy. But in an Instagram post shared early Sunday morning U.K. time, Fox shared a screenshot of the Daily Star Sunday article, telling her followers to “be strong out there, [and] don’t take no s**t.” She also hinted at discussing the stories told in her autobiography with “many other publications” in the coming week, though she did not mention Cassidy’s name in the caption of her post.