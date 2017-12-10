‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Begs Will To Remember Their Love Story

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will do everything in his power to try and get his husband, Will Horton, (Chandler Massey) to remember their former life together. Sonny will reportedly beg and plead with Will to try and remember anything about their past and their epic love story.

According to a Dec. 9 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news suggest that Sonny will stop at nothing to try and get his relationship with Will back in order. Although Will currently can not remember anything about his former life in Salem, he is learning more and more about his past every day. Will’s friends and family have been filling him in on the good and the bad, and now Sonny is ready to do his part to try and help Will remember.

Will and Sonny will reportedly have some deep conversations in upcoming episodes, and Will will confide in Sonny that he knew he was gay while living with Susan in Memphis. Although Will can’t remember anything about his past, he did know he was gay, but will tell Sonny that he couldn’t be open about it with Susan. Now that Will is free to do what he wants, and is back living in Salem among friends and family that accept him for who he is, Days of our Lives fans may see him get a bit wild in the future.

Of course, DOOL viewers are waiting for the day that Will and Sonny will officially get back together, but it may be a bumpy road for the couple. Not only does Will need to get to know Sonny all over again, but he also seems to be attracted to Sonny’s ex-fiance, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), whom he recently was seen kissing.

In the latest #DAYS, Will kisses Paul as Sonny arrives outside Paul's room.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/0MxrZ6Zmwp — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 8, 2017

While it seems that Days of our Lives fans will have to wait to see how this all plays out, it should be interesting to watch Will and Sonny start fresh and perhaps fall in love with one another all over again, especially since their marriage was on the rocks before Will’s “death” and resurrection.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.