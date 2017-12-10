Two of the ladies of Charmed are in the midst of a war of words. The battle between Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano is getting ugly, and McGowan isn’t mincing words. Rose McGowan is calling her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano out for sympathizing with Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s wife, who McGowan believes had to have known about Weinstein’s deviant behavior. Alyssa Milano spoke out on behalf of Georgina Chapman in a Today Show interview, saying that Chapman was doing well after splitting from Harvey Weinstein after the scandal hit the news.

Rose McGowan has been extremely outspoken about Harvey Weinstein, telling the world that Weinstein raped her, and then paid her $100,000 in an attempt to cover it up. McGowan has been on a crusade to help all of the victims of Weinstein come forward to find some peace, which is why she feels betrayed by Alyssa Milano, who starred with her in the hit The CW series Charmed, along with Holly Marie Combs.

In standing up in support of Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, McGowan understandably feels betrayed by Alyssa Milano. But Milano isn’t the first person who McGowan has stood up to while speaking out for #Metoo victims. Rose McGowan confronted Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Twitter, saying that the fact that Harvey Weinstein raped her was never a secret.

“1) @ jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”

And Rose McGowan is now calling Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano names in response to supporting Georgina Chapman as a victim of Harvey Weinstein, says Hollywood Life.

“You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.”

McGowan’s anger was in response to Milano explaining on Today that Georgina was doing okay considering the circumstances.

“Georgina is doing very well. She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman. I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation.”

Rose McGowan wondered if Alyssa Milano would like to become friends with other wives who have reportedly been complicit with husbands who have been accused of raping other women in the entertainment industry. McGowan and Milano had reportedly been friends since their time together on Charmed.

“Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby.”

McGowan says that Georgina Chapman knew exactly what kind of man she married in Harvey Weinstein and that the two worked together to bully actresses into wearing Chapman’s designs for events. She says that Alyssa Milano is naive, at best, if she doesn’t see this.

It doesn’t sound like the Charmed co-stars will be repairing their relationship anytime soon after McGowan spoke out to say that she couldn’t believe that Alyssa Milano would publicly say that Georgina Chapman was a good woman, says Vulture. And now that Rose McGowan has taken a swing at Alyssa Milano, she wants to examine how much Georgina Chapman knew about the women who have been accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape and sexual harassment for decades.

Georgina Chapman acted as if she were shocked when the Harvey Weinstein broke, but is that possible? Rose McGowan believes that Georgina Chapman “sacrificed her morals” so that her fashion line could thrive, but Milano doesn’t see it that way.

Alyssa Milano and Georgina Chapman became friends while working on Project Runway.