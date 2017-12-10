Donald Trump Records Robocall Endorsing Roy Moore In Alabama Special Election

With roughly just 72-hours remaining before polls open, President Donald Trump has recorded a robocall expressing his full support for Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election.

Politico has reported voters are expected to be bombarded with the call starting Monday. News of Trump’s actions come less 24-hours after he appeared in neighboring Florida for a rally where he directly encouraged the audience “vote for Roy Moore” in his Republican run for senator.

In recent weeks, multiple women have come forward to accuse the now 70-year-old Moore of pursuing sexual and romantic relations with them when they were just teenagers and he was well into his 30s.

As the allegations mounted, calls for Moore to drop from the race grew from among politicians and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Moore has long denied all the allegations, though for a time they seemed to cause him to suffer in the polls, with Democrat Doug Jones at one point leading in several surveys.

Trump stepped forward to formally endorse Moore earlier this month, and since then the Republican National Committee has reinstated its financial support for the former Alabama Supreme Court justice after severing all ties earlier in his campaign.

But the Washington Post has reported Moore and his supporters are not going down without a fight.

Among its tactics is reminding voters of the words of Ivanka Trump after she became aware of the allegations launched against Moore, prompting her to reflect, “There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children. I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

At his rally in Alabama Friday, the president sought to remind Alabama voters that their priorities are much more aligned with Moore’s than those of his opponent.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“We want people that are going to protect your gun rights, great trade deals instead of the horrible deals,” he said. “And we want jobs, jobs, jobs. So, get out and vote for Roy Moore. Do it. Do it. Do it.”

Trump also took the time to directly blast one of Moore’s accusers, singling out Beverly Young Nelson for scorn after she admitted earlier Friday that she added notes — a location, a date and the initials “D.A.” — to what she said was Moore’s inscription to her in her yearbook.

Overall, Nelson has firmly stood by her claim that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was just 16 and working as a waitress at a local restaurant.

The Washington Post first reported on the decades-old allegations against Moore in early November. Though he has denied all the allegations of misconduct, at one-point he admitted to Fox New’s Sean Hannity that he may have dated teenage girls when he was in his 30s, adding he could not recall.