‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Slams Kailyn Lowry, Says Relationship Is ‘Dead’ To Him

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s relationship has taken a major turn for the worse. The former spouses, who divorced earlier this year, had been working hard to get their relationship issues in check in order to successfully co-parent their son, Lincoln. However, things have hit a snag since Javi began dating Kailyn’s MTV co-star, Briana DeJesus.

According to a Dec. 9 report by Radar Online, Javi Marroquin recently called out Kailyn Lowry for not being able to get over things that have happened years ago. Marroquin ripped on his ex-wife on social media and even stated that his former relationship with the Teen Mom 2 personality was “dead” to him.

Marroquin went on to say that Lowry was “bitter” and that she needed to “move on” from everything that has happened between them. The Teen Mom 2 dad claimed that he had “more important things” to focus on in his life, including his son, Lincoln, which is the “only thing” keeping his relationship with Kailyn Lowry alive.

“Have more important things to worry about right now than a past relationship that’s dead to me. Lincoln is the only thing keeping it alive. Which I’m blessed for don’t get me wrong. But him, that’s it.”

After ranting about Kailyn Lowry online, Javi Marroquin revealed that he was planning to head to Florida to visit his current girlfriend, and fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Briana DeJesus. However, the weekend weather was a cause for concern for the MTV reality star. Briana took to her own social media account to reveal that if the snow cancelled Javi’s flight she might “cry” over not getting to see him for the weekend.

So much to talk about on our podcast ???? follow @coffeeconvospodcast ✨ make up by @beautybykristenc A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:24am PST

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Javi Marroquin lives in Delaware while Briana DeJesus is in Florida. The couple often fly back and forth in an effort to spend time together on the weekends, and have even taken their kids on a family vacation together. Since they began dating, things have gotten rocky between Javi and Kailyn, and the tension can easily be seen via social media. The three are often seen tweeting and sub-tweeting about one another, and the drama is just yet another storyline for the MTV reality show to follow. Things have gotten so bad between Kailyn and Javi that they have even scrapped their plans to release a joint book together.