‘Supernatural’ Season 13: Spinoff And Crossover Episodes Fans Shouldn’t Miss

Spoiler Alert: This article may contain spoilers from Supernatural Season 13 Dec. 7 episode, “The Bad Place.”

Supernatural just concluded the first half of Season 13 with a cliffhanger midseason finale. Fans will know what happens next to the Winchesters brother, after they have found themselves in The Bad Place, once the series returns on Jan. 18. At the same time, the next episode will be a highly anticipated one due to the fact that it serves as a backdoor pilot to the potential Supernatural spin-off, Wayward Sisters.

A series of first-look photos of the Supernatural spin-off has been released, via Entertainment Weekly, and it should provide some hints to what’s coming next in Season 13. One of the photos showed Jared Padalecki’s Sam and Jensen Ackles’ Dean along with Claire (Kathryn Love Newton) and the newcomer Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip) — all of them staring at something.

It remains to be seen if Claire and Kaia followed Sam and Dean to The Bad Place to save them, but the next episode of Supernatural Season 13 will introduce what the female characters’ roles are. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Andrew Dabb reveals how Kaia is a powerful dreamwalker and that she has a vital role to play in finding the Winchester brothers.

Dean and Sam are now in a dangerous situation and these heroes, although they will most likely find a way out, need saving and that’s where the Wayward Sisters come in. Supernatural veteran Sheriff Jody (Kim Rhodes), along with Claire, will put together a team to help solve a difficult situation. But even then, Claire will feel an “internal conflict” between agreeing to supernatural hunting with a group or doing it on her own, according to Newton.

Besides Wayward Sisters, Supernatural is also bringing a very interesting crossover episode in Season 13. It has been revealed earlier this year that Sam and Dean will become “animated” as they team up with the well-loved mystery-solving gang from Scooby-Doo. This will be the first of its kind for the entire Supernatural team, but it’s still exciting, especially for Padalecki And Ackles, both of whom are fans of Scooby-Doo and the gang.

As reported by Nerdist, Ackles and Padalecki first found out about the bizarre collaboration in January. They had a lot of fun doing this episode. Ackles revealed that the team has been doing work on the Supernatural Season 13-Scooby-Doo team-up since February.

“Well, we’ve been been working on it since February, and we’ve already laid down the audio for it. They recorded the full thing so it’ll all be documented. What little we’ve done so far has been really fun. We’ve already seen the animatics and that was pretty cool.”

Fans have yet to know the exact date of Supernatural Season 13’s crossover with Scooby-Doo, but it should be set to air later in the season. The teams from both shows will join together and will be animated to suit adults more. It’s something new for the long-running CW series, but surely it is something that fans and non-fans should find rather interesting.

Supernatural Season 13 returns with a new episode for the second half of the season and the backdoor pilot for Wayward Sisters airs on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.