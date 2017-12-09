‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin’s Secret Scheme, Warns Caller That Victor Could Be On To Them!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will panic that Victor (Eric Braeden) will find out the truth during the week of December 11. Kevin will tell someone on the phone that trouble is brewing with Victor. He’ll state that it won’t be long before Victor pieces it all together.

According to Soap Central, the identity of the person Kevin is talking to has social media buzzing. Many Young and the Restless viewers think he could be talking to Adam. However, it’s not likely. Another possibility seems to be Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). They are living together in Seattle and Victor is the only person that knows Chloe faked her death.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kevin may have set Victor up when he hacked into Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) bank accounts to recover some of the money Victor had to pay him several years ago. Kevin could have put the money in a place where Christine would discover it and lead to legal trouble.

Whoever Kevin is talking to, by the sound of his tone, he isn’t happy with whatever he did. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Kevin will have to come up with a plan because if he ends up in trouble with the law over this scheme, Bella will have no way of getting back to her mother. The whole family believes that she is dead.

Young and the Restless fans have jumped to the conclusion that Adam may be alive and well and Kevin may know his whereabouts. Considering Adam’s return would be big news, it’s doubtful that Adam will return for a little while.

The scoop is probably about Nick’s money. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) threatened Kevin that if she discovered that he was the one who hacked into her son’s bank account, she would go straight to Paul (Doug Davidson).

We’ll find out who Kevin was talking to and what has him frazzled on Tuesday, December 12. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Christine (Lauralee Bell) is focused on pinning the sex ring scandal to Victor. If that’s not possible, she will probably settle for nailing him for Nick’s stolen funds.

Who do you think Kevin gave a stern warning about Victor?

After being at #YR today there is no denying the turkey day & eggnog time of year are coming quick. @CBSDaytime @YRInsider pic.twitter.com/VkhL1yFgj5 — Lauralee Bell (@LauraleeB4real) November 10, 2017

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.