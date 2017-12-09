Jana Kramer Shares Sad News Of Miscarriage, ‘Today I Am 1-3’

Country singer and actress Jana Kramer shared the sad news of her miscarriage on Instagram today with her 1.4 million followers. The 34-year-old posted a selfie with her eyes shut holding a sonogram of the baby she had lost. Jana penned a lengthy post sharing the news, saying she would no longer suffer in silence.
Jana is noticeably teary-eyed in the photo, which she bravely shared this afternoon. She and husband, Mike Caussin, are already parents to 22-month-old Jolie Rae and have been working on their marriage after Mike was accused of being unfaithful back in May, 2016. According to People, the couple remained married and are still living together since their struggle began.
In her post, the One Tree Hill actress confessed that she debated on sharing her sad news with the world, but ultimately decided it was the right thing to do. Jana detailed the “silent struggle” that many women who suffer from miscarriages deal with, and admitted she did not want to contribute to that silence.
“I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know that I’m not”
Jana explained in her post that this was not her first miscarriage, and also revealed she didn’t share the news of her pregnancy because of moments like this. Most women wait until their 12-week mark when the risk of miscarriage significantly drops before telling people about their pregnancy.
1-3 Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle. I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not. This unfortunately isn’t my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently…and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now. For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you…and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too). And because I don’t have all the words to say because I’m knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God, my girlfriend @alittlebitfancy says them for me. But in her Words and her story on her loss. It’s powerful and strong and those who have suffered a loss I truly feel u can heal reading her blog. I know for me it helped. Head over to her page. Her link is in the bio and also in my bio. I love you guys. #yourenotalone
The singer then opened the floor to any woman who has suffered a miscarriage in the past or is currently grieving with a very recent loss. She expressed she was there for anyone who wanted to talk about it and encouraged all her followers to support one another.
“I’m knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God.”
Jana even made a point to speak out to men that also suffer alongside their partners who have lost pregnancies. She explained how men are often inadvertently silenced by women in this matter because they’re afraid to express how the loss has affected them as well.
At the end of her post, Jana directed those reading to friend Kristen Brust’s blog to read her own story of miscarriage. Jana believes her friend can help others who have suffered, as it is helping her get through this difficult time.
The touching post has over 107,000 likes and 4,700 comments in just a few hours. The comment section is flooding with support and stories of women who have suffered the terrible tragedy of a miscarriage.