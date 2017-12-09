Jana Kramer Shares Sad News Of Miscarriage, ‘Today I Am 1-3’

Country singer and actress Jana Kramer shared the sad news of her miscarriage on Instagram today with her 1.4 million followers. The 34-year-old posted a selfie with her eyes shut holding a sonogram of the baby she had lost. Jana penned a lengthy post sharing the news, saying she would no longer suffer in silence.

Jana is noticeably teary-eyed in the photo, which she bravely shared this afternoon. She and husband, Mike Caussin, are already parents to 22-month-old Jolie Rae and have been working on their marriage after Mike was accused of being unfaithful back in May, 2016. According to People, the couple remained married and are still living together since their struggle began.

In her post, the One Tree Hill actress confessed that she debated on sharing her sad news with the world, but ultimately decided it was the right thing to do. Jana detailed the “silent struggle” that many women who suffer from miscarriages deal with, and admitted she did not want to contribute to that silence.

“I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know that I’m not”

Jana explained in her post that this was not her first miscarriage, and also revealed she didn’t share the news of her pregnancy because of moments like this. Most women wait until their 12-week mark when the risk of miscarriage significantly drops before telling people about their pregnancy.

The singer then opened the floor to any woman who has suffered a miscarriage in the past or is currently grieving with a very recent loss. She expressed she was there for anyone who wanted to talk about it and encouraged all her followers to support one another.

“I’m knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God.”

Jana even made a point to speak out to men that also suffer alongside their partners who have lost pregnancies. She explained how men are often inadvertently silenced by women in this matter because they’re afraid to express how the loss has affected them as well.

At the end of her post, Jana directed those reading to friend Kristen Brust’s blog to read her own story of miscarriage. Jana believes her friend can help others who have suffered, as it is helping her get through this difficult time.

The touching post has over 107,000 likes and 4,700 comments in just a few hours. The comment section is flooding with support and stories of women who have suffered the terrible tragedy of a miscarriage.