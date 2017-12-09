Chris Bosh Home Raided, Mom Listed As Suspect In Drug Ring

Texas police have questioned the mom of NBA free agent Chris Bosh in connection with a suspected drug ring after raiding a home owned by the former Miami Heat star.

ESPN has reported DeSota police have confirmed Freida Bosh was among the people they found at the home during an early Friday morning raid.

ESPN added while Police Sgt. Nick Bristow said no arrests were made, he said “enough drug paraphernalia was found to indicate they were used in narcotics trafficking.”

Law enforcement is now continuing their investigation. Authorities said Bosh is listed as the owner of the home, though he was not present at the time of the raid and is not considered a suspect.

TMZ has since reported the home “had all of the hallmarks of a traditional drug trafficking den… from iron gates to security cameras.”

The website added investigators had been watching the home for awhile and just days before sent an undercover officer to the home to gather trash bags that had been left outside of the property.

According to TMZ, investigators obtained tons of evidence from the covert operation, including baggies with cocaine residue, weed paraphernalia, burned joints and mail with Freida’s name on it.

Reports are one of the men found at the home during the raid has a rap sheet that includes violent crime, including one episode where he was nabbed for allegedly shooting a man in the face during a drug deal.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Bosh played 13 NBA seasons and is an 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion. Hampered by health issues, he last played for the Heat during the 2015-16 season and was officially cut earlier this year.

Just last month, Bosh told NBA TV that he continues to keep his “options open as a player” but doesn’t have an interest in a coaching career.

Over his 13 seasons, Bosh averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and two assists. His best statistical season came with the Toronto Raptors in 2010 when he averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

During his six seasons in Miami, Bosh competed in four straight NBA Finals, starring alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.