Watch 76ers Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, And Odds

Basketball fans will watch 76ers vs. Cavs live streaming and televised game coverage Saturday night as Cleveland looks to bounce back. The team was surging behind a 13-game winning streak until they visited the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening. Now they’ll attempt to start a brand new streak with Philadelphia visiting them at Quicken Loans Arena. The Sixers will be led by NBA Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons, but he’ll be without one of his teammates. Here’s the latest NBA game preview including the team odds, points total, regional TV channels, and how to watch the 76ers vs. Cavs live streaming online.

When the NBA game takes place tonight, ESPN reports that the Philadelphia 76ers will be without one of their top stars. Center Joel Embiid has yet to be cleared for back-to-back games due to his recovery progress which has limited some of his appearances. Instead of tonight, he’ll wait to play on Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Embiid has been averaging 23.5 points per game, with 11.1 rebounds so far this season. While he won’t play, the team’s newest acquisition, forward Trevor Booker, who the team received from the Jahlil Okafor trade with Phoenix, is expected to be on the court.

LeBron James and the Cavs had their 13-game losing streak snapped Friday night by the Indiana Pacers. Darron Cummings / AP Images

The Cavs will be looking for a bounce-back win. On Friday night, Victor Oladipo poured in 33 points for the Indiana Pacers to help his team pick up a huge home victory over the Cavaliers 106-102. The Cavs’ loss snapped their 13-game winning streak, but the team has certainly improved since the start of their season. Much of that is thanks to LeBron James, who is once again playing at an NBA MVP level. The All-Star had 29 points on 12-for-22 shooting, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in the loss to Indiana and doesn’t seem to have shown any signs of stopping.

Due to James’ continued excellence, and how unstoppable they had been, the Cavaliers are currently listed as favored by seven points. In terms of the moneyline, Cleveland is priced between -285 and -300 at various sportsbooks while the visiting 76ers are +245 or +250 underdogs at several books. For the points total, the latest consensus from Odds Shark was 220.5 points for the complete game.

So about last night… Recap from the #PacersWin over the Cavs ???? https://t.co/QAvUwA9FYL

Highlights ???? pic.twitter.com/lWO9VwmwqR — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 9, 2017

The two teams will meet up with game time scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night. The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game will be televised on region-specific channels. In the Philadelphia region, the game will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP). The Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) channel will be the best viewing option for those in the Cleveland viewing regions. For fans who live outside of these regions, the game is available only with an NBA League Pass subscription.

In order to watch the 76ers vs. Cavaliers live streaming in the Philadelphia region, viewers can use the NBC Sports Philadelphia live feed on the website or compatible apps. For the Cleveland region, viewers can use Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. For other regions of the country, the game can be purchased at NBA League Pass, or a season pass for the remainder of the season can be ordered. For more details, see the official NBA website.