Yankees’ Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton Trade Improves Odds For MLB World Series Win

When the 2018 MLB season gets underway, the New York Yankees will have Giancarlo Stanton as part of their lineup and should have a better shot at winning another World Series. The team saw its odds to win the championship in 2018 jump after the MLB trade was announced, which has fans plenty excited in New York. Here’s the latest on who else is considered a frontrunner for the championship ahead of next season.

According to CBS Sports‘ Matt Snyder, the New York Yankees’ odds to win the 2018 MLB World Series moved on the Westgate sportsbooks after news broke that the team had secured Stanton. The Yankees were originally an 8 to 1 odds on favorite to win it all, but have now become 6 to 1 favorites with the addition of the former Miami Marlins slugger and National League MVP. Surprisingly, that has the Yankees now in a second-place tie on the odds listing with the reigning champion Houston Astros and fellow American League contenders, the Cleveland Indians.

All three of these teams rank second, though, and the team that tops the list as the odds-on favorite for next year is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They failed in their bid to capture the championship against the Houston Astros, but oddsmakers already believe they should be the team to beat in the 2018 MLB season. They’ll return much of their core roster including National League Rookie of the Year winner Cody Bellinger. Speaking of Los Angeles, the other MLB team there, the Angels, made big news with their signing of Japanese pitching and hitting star, Shohei Otani. They find themselves as 30 to 1 favorites so far on the odds list.

With Stanton set to wear Yankees pinstripes, it’s given their odds to win the championship a boost for 2018. Alex Gallardo / AP Images

2018 MLB World Series Odds (via Westgate)

Dodgers 9/2

Yankees 6/1

Indians 6/1

Astros 6/1

Nationals 7/1

Cubs 10/1

Red Sox 12/1

Diamondbacks 20/1

Cardinals 20/1

Mets 20/1

Angels 30/1

Brewers 30/1

Mariners 30/1

Back in March of this year, AOL and other media sites reported that the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs entered the 2017 MLB season tied as favorites to win it all. The Indians and Dodgers were right behind them, with the Houston Astros just outside of the top five or six teams. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees were right near the top 10.

"This reminds me so much of the @AROD trade 14 offseasons ago." – @Joelsherman1 on Giancarlo Stanton to the #Yankees pic.twitter.com/7jvttyYl2M — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 9, 2017

The New York Yankees surprised more than a few fans and analysts with their quick entry into the 2017 MLB playoffs despite touting a core of younger stars in the making. Those stars, including the AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge, will now be joined by another slugger, Giancarlo Stanton, increasing their chances that much more.