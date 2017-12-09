Are Jenelle Evans Eason And David Eason On Drugs? Fans Speculate As Photos With Their Pupils Edited Surface

Jenelle Evans Eason and her husband, David Eason, are both recovering addicts. The pair claim to both be clean, but this is a claim a lot of people have disputed due to their behavior on Teen Mom 2 in addition to the way they behave on social media. For example, on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle excitedly pulled her producer into her bedroom to look at “how happy her jelly fish are,” which made many people suspect the pair were doing drugs together.

Fans have also been pointing out that Jenelle’s skin isn’t looking as vibrant these days, which can also be a sign of drug use.

Most recently, however, fans have pinpointed a recent photograph of the pair at David’s daughter, Maryssa’s, cheer competition. The young girl participates in competitive cheerleading, and David and Jenelle flew to Orlando, Florida to support her at her most recent competition.

The pair posed with Maryssa and her cheerleading trophy after her big win, and many noticed that both of them edited their pupils, but left Maryssa’s in tact. Some fans even zoomed in on Jenelle’s face, and could see that her pupils were not only edited, but edited very badly, which could indicate attempting to cover up drug use.

Although Jenelle Evans maintains that she is clean, it was recently reported that drugs were found in her system when she gave birth to her daughter, Ensley, a little less than a year ago.

The Teen Mom 2 star has not only been battling her own mother for custody of her eldest son, but is also taking on her ex-fiance’s mother, Doris, for custody of her second son, Kaiser. According to Doris mother, Jenelle not only had drugs in her system at Ensley’s birth, but she and David may have been abusive toward Kaiser. Doris alleges that Kaiser mimed that David punched him in the head and has come to her house with bruises several times. Jenelle and David categorically deny these allegations.

However, this hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if there is something wrong in Jenelle’s relationship, especially as many see David as incredibly controlling.