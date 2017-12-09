Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin No Longer Releasing Joint Tell-All Book

Early this year, it was announced that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were releasing a joint tell-all book about their failed marriage. According to the pair, Kail had written a book about what happened as their relationship collapsed, and Javi read it feeling as though some of the parts were inaccurate. As a result, they wanted to co-write a book that told both of the sides of their relationship, which would be called He Said, She Said.

Now, however, it looks like that’s not happening as the pair are involved in an intense feud.

Kailyn Lowry told Radar Online that she and Javi are in a bad place, so they have put their project on the back burner indefinitely. There is no word on how their publishing company, who had already signed them to do the book, have reacted to the news.

Javi also spoke to the media outlet, adding that he wanted to cut all ties with Kail. If he did the book, he explained, the pair would have to go on tour and promote the book together, something that he thinks isn’t a good idea at the moment.

The feud appears to be over Javi’s new girlfriend, fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Briana DeJesus.

"For the strength of the pack is the wolf, and strength of the wolf is the pack"

Kailyn Lowry and Briana have been feuding via social media, and it appears Kail doesn’t approve of their relationship. Sources close to Kail have stated that she thinks Briana is using Javi to get back at her and isn’t actually invested in their relationship.

Kail hasn’t made it clear if she is going ahead with her book, however. Originally, she had planned just one book to detail the demise of their marriage and Javi had planned to write a book that was a counter to it. Due to scrapping the joint project, the original one may still go ahead as planned.

Javi is currently busy visiting Briana DeJesus pretty much every weekend. She has been coming to Delaware to hang out with her beau, and he has been making trips to Florida. At one point, he even brought his stepson, Isaac, and his son, Lincoln, so they could all enjoy Disney World.