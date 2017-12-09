‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Leaked First Act Reveals Tear-Jerking Reason Luke Agrees To Train Rey

Just a few days before Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi hits the theaters, details about the film find their way online. The latest revelation divulges what happens in the first act.

Unlike the previous leaks, however, this one comes from an official children’s book based on the upcoming Star Wars sequel, which means the plot points that will be discussed below will likely be what fans will see pan out on the big screen.

Those who do not want the first few minutes of Star Wars: Episode 8 ruined for them are advised to turn away at this point, although they would love to know that right off the bat, the Rian Johnson-directed film will feature callbacks to the original Star Wars trilogy that longtime fans will appreciate and might even feel emotional about.

For the brave souls who just could not wait to learn more about what happens in Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi, here we go:

In the leak, which was detailed by Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Bastion of Kuul, it is revealed that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will not only hesitate to train Rey (Daisy Ridley), he will also blatantly ignore her and “would not even look at her.”

In fact, during their first meeting, he throws the lightsaber that she handed to him at the end of Star Wars: Episode 7 — The Force Awakens over a cliff and walks away.

A shocked Rey then decides to find the lightsaber and in the process discovers underwater Luke’s old X-wing, which fans have not seen since the original Star Wars films.

The scavenger from Jakku just cannot wrap her head around what’s going on with “the last Jedi,” as Luke was referred to in the book, and why he does not want to leave the island.

Luke’s silent treatment was solely for Rey though. The old Jedi master actually spoke to Chewbacca and learns that Han Solo (Harrison Ford) was killed by his own son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). He also finds out from Rey, although he would not speak to her, that his sister Leia (Carrie Fisher) led the battle against the First Order.

At this point in Star Wars: Episode 8, Rey once again attempts to persuade him to leave Ahch-To and fight with the Resistance, but Luke is adamant in staying away from the war.

However, she remains persistent and follows him around until one day, she feels the Force call to her. It leads her to an old tree where she finds old Jedi books that the Force “told her to touch.”

Luke then appeared and Rey tells him once more that not only the Resistance needs him, she also needs him to make sense of what is going on inside of her. However, as hinted in Star Wars: Episode 8 trailers, he refuses as he has vowed never to teach again after Ben Solo turned to the dark side and became Kylo Ren.

After this, Luke, for the first time since Star Wars: Episode 6—Return of the Jedi, enters the Millennium Falcon once more. There, he reunites with his old friend R2-D2, who was ecstatic to see him again.

The movie then provides the ultimate callback to the moment that started it all. The droid shows him the old hologram message of a young Princess Leia asking for Obi-Wan’s help in Star Wars: Episode 4—A New Hope, which, fans know very well, is the first time he learns of her and the crisis the galaxy was in.

As a side note, this part of the movie will definitely be quite a tear-jerker and not just because Luke is back in the Millennium Falcon. While fans will see more of General Leia in the rest of the film, the fact that in the real world, Carrie Fisher is no more, will no doubt make the scene more emotional.

Whether the Skywalker twins will eventually reunite in Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi or not remains to be seen at this time, but based on this leak, the film will be packed with special moments between the iconic siblings and their relationship will even serve as the driving force of the movie.

In the final pages of the Star Wars: Episode 8 children’s book, Luke, after being reminded of his sister, decides to finally train Rey and help the Resistance for Leia. The book also teased that Rey will be a force of good and will not follow Kylo Ren’s path.

“Luke helped his sister then. And she needed his help again. Luke decided to train Rey. Luke would teach Rey the ways of the Force. Rey would learn the power of the Force. Maybe Luke would not be the last Jedi after all…”

Fans have expressed their excitement about the leak, with many of them convinced that Star Wars: Episode 8 will have a solid, strong start.

What will happen next? Fans will find out in Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi when it comes out December 15.