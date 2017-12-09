Jinger Duggar Vuolo Posts Secular Lyrics On Instagram Again, How Strict Are The Duggars?

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, the “rebel” of the family, was recently videoed by her husband prancing around in sweatpants and slippers in the newly fallen snow. Since the Duggar daughter rubbed her belly at the end of the few second video, some have decided this means she is pregnant with her first baby, though that is incredibly unlikely. Still, fans of the Duggars like to dream.

In recent months, however, the Duggar family has been under fire for espousing their conservative beliefs and becoming increasingly more liberal as time goes on.

For example, the Duggar women have notoriously not been allowed to wear pants or show their legs off, however Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jill Duggar Dillard have both been wearing jeans this past year. Michelle Duggar, the family matriarch, even showed off her legs in a recent photo, eliciting comments that even she doesn’t follow her own rules all that strictly.

The family’s rules have relaxed over the past few years, as once they espoused the belief that the boys shouldn’t even wear shorts, but have recently been pictured doing so while participating in a variety of outdoor activities.

The Duggar family has also always been very vocal about not allowing their children to listen to any music that isn’t about Jesus, nor do they supposedly allow them to watch films or read books with secular themes. However, recently, many are beginning to doubt that is the case.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has posted secular lyrics to her Instagram for the second time, which has many wondering if she secretly grew up listening to this type of music. She has only been living on her own for a year, so this Christmas will only be her second out of the house. However, she referenced more than one non-Jesus themed Christmas carol, which could mean the family has been allowing her to listen to this type of music all along.

Last month, she referenced Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E,” to the astonishment of many of her fans who thought she wasn’t allowed to listen to anything that wasn’t specifically centered around Jesus. So are the Duggars taking their fans for a ride?