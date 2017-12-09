‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Can’t Leave Sharon, But Can’t Keep His Hand Off Abby –Shocker Ahead!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that a shocker is ahead for Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case). Her main squeeze and live-in boyfriend, Scott Grainger, Jr. (Daniel Hall) claims to be her dedicated life partner, but he can’t keep his hands off the naked heiress, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway).

A couple of weeks ago, Zack (Ryan Ashton) trapped Scott and Abby in a storage unit. While in the unit, they had sex. Scott vowed that it wouldn’t happen again and Sharon would never know about the tryst. However, Abby can’t stop thinking about him. Scott is having trouble getting Abby out of his mind, too.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that on Monday’s show, Faith, who is Sharon’s 11-year-old daughter, sees her Aunt Abby and Scott kiss. The youngster will tell her sister, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about the lip-lock.

According to Soap Central, Mariah will warn Sharon about Scott during the week of December 11. She will disclose that she heard that Scott and Abby kiss, suggesting they aren’t being honest about the nature of their relationship. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon may not be ready to face Scott’s infidelity, but by Christmas, she will be all alone again.

TOMORROW ON #YR: Is help on the way for Abby and Scott? https://t.co/HID00Incih pic.twitter.com/YZ793lAjbT — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 15, 2017

Last week, Scott told Abby that he has real feelings for Sharon, and doesn’t want her to ever find out about the romp. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott told her that he enjoyed having sex with her, but he is loyal to Sharon. Scott made it sound like he loves Sharon, but Abby is a “good side chick.” However, he told her that he wouldn’t let his passion for her put his relationship with Sharon at risk ever again.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that lasted about one episode. On Monday’s episode, they end up in a lip-lock, and by the end of the week, Sharon will know all about it. It will be a complete shocker to Sharon, who trusts Scott. She will probably realize that her hunch about Abby was right. She will be angry with herself for not listening to her gut feeling.

Are you surprised that Abby and Scott kissed in the middle of Chancellor Park?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.