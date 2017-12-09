Watch Army Vs. Navy 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time & Game Odds

On Saturday afternoon, college football fans will be able to watch the Army vs. Navy 2017 game live streaming online or on television. The two teams renew their annual rivalry with a matchup set for Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. This will be the 118th game in the two teams’ history, with quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw certainly among the stars to watch. Here are the latest details on the college football game including the odds to win, points total, television channels, start time, and how to watch the Army vs. Navy live streaming online Saturday afternoon.

In what has been a bit of a hiatus for diehard college football fans, today’s game brings a historic rivalry with a close point spread. Each team will have a bowl game later in the month and look to carry the momentum of a big win on Saturday towards their next contest. The latest game odds report from Odds Shark lists the Navy Midshipmen as -2.5 favorites on the point spread, while some books may have them as three-point favorites. For moneyline bets, the prices range from -130 to -135 for the favorites, and +110 to +115 for the underdog Army Black Knights. The consensus points total is hovering around 44 points for today’s complete game.

Ahmad Bradshaw and the Black Knights will enter today’s rivalry game as three-point underdogs to Navy. Patrick Semansky / AP Images

For the 2017 NCAA season, the Black Knights have been led by quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw, but mostly on the ground. While he’s thrown under 300 passing yards and one touchdown, he’s tallied 1,472 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 189 carries this season. The passing game has been stronger for Navy as Zach Abey has thrown seven touchdowns and a total of 803 yards this season with Tyler Carmona among his top targets. In terms of records, Army has recorded an 8-3 record while their opponents are 6-5 overall. Against the spread, Army is 5-1 ATS against Navy in their last six meetings, but they are also 1-14 straight up against them in their last 15 matchups.

Army also enters today’s game off a recent 52-49 loss at North Texas that probably still stings a bit. They’ll be preparing for a bowl game as well, as December 23rd brings them a matchup with San Diego State in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Navy is coming off two losses, one of which was against then-No. 8 Notre Dame by a touchdown. They’ll play in the Military Bowl on December 28th with the Virginia Cavaliers as their opponents.

So who is predicted to win despite the close odds? The CBS Sports’ panel of college football picks experts have made their picks and this game’s close spread makes it a tough call today. However, there are seven panelists making picks for their website and the majority are taking Army +3 against the spread and Army to win straight up.

Saturday’s Army vs. Navy football game gets started at approximately 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage is scheduled for CBS at that time. For live streaming, fans have a few options including the CBS All-Access subscription service, which is available through the official website on a one-week free trial basis.

The CBS Sports website is also offering a free live stream feed for today’s matchup. Fans can head to the website here and see the game as it takes place live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.