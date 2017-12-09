NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Zeroing In On DeAndre Jordan In Bid To Become Eastern Conference Contender

The NBA trade rumors could point to a big move for the Milwaukee Bucks, who appear to be looking to build an Eastern Conference contender by acquiring big man DeAndre Jordan from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Speculation around Jordan’s NBA future has been building since the 29-year-old has dragged on with signing a contract extension with the Clippers, leading to speculation that he could soon be on the trading block. Though a number of teams have been connected to Jordan, it appears that the Milwaukee Bucks have the edge.

As Hoops Hype reported, sources around the NBA have said the rumors connecting Jordan to the Bucks grew with the All-Star big man hired Jeff Schwartz as his new agent. While the Cavaliers and Celtics still dominate the conversation when it comes to the Eastern Conference, the Bucks have been diligently building a contender around the talented Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bleacher Report noted, with the team adding Eric Bledsoe and rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon.

As Bleacher Report also noted, adding DeAndre Jordan could immediately make the Milwaukee Bucks a contender in the East.

“He would give the Bucks a different dynamic in the paint at both ends. With forward Jabari Parker expected to return at some point this season from a torn ACL, Milwaukee would look like a player alongside the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.”

The Milwaukee Bucks have made a run at Jordan before, scheduling a meeting when he entered free agency after the 2015 season, but Jordan ultimately returned to the Clippers. The Bucks could have an advantage in going after Jordan this time around, as he and Bledsoe remain close from their time together on the Clippers.

Jordan would also add rebounding prowess to the team, as he is averaging 14.2 rebounds per game in Los Angeles.

There are reports that the Bucks may target aging big man Tyson Chandler if they fail at landing DeAndre Jordan, but at 35 years old the former Mavs and Knicks big man would not be a long-term piece for the Bucks. If they intend to build a team that can contend over the next few years — especially if LeBron James ends up leaving Cleveland, as many expect him to do — then they will likely put considerably more efforts into landing DeAndre Jordan.