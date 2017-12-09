‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe Gets Bad News About Theo, Will There Be A Christmas Miracle Or Is He Doomed?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) is not getting better. Doctors will have to deliver some bad news to Abe Carver (James Reynolds). With it being so close to the holidays, could there be a Christmas miracle in Salem? Or should everyone begin planning to say goodbye to the comatose gunshot victim?

According to She Knows, Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead state that Theo’s life continues to hang in the balance. Everyone was hoping he would have woken up by now. Even though Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) was trying to stay positive, she admitted to Abe that there was still no change.

Unfortunately, there will still be no improvement in the comatose character during the week of December 18. Abe is told bad news regarding Theo’s condition. He either gets worse or due to there being absolutely no change at all, the doctors might suggest Abe consider letting his son go. Of course, several Salemites will go to the hospital to be there for the mayor, including Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

However, before fans get too worried about Theo, Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest there might be a miracle on the way. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will bring a specialist to see Theo. Since it was hinted in a leaked scene that Theo Carver wakes up, fans are predicting that the specialist succeeds in helping the young man. It is known that the doctor is supposed to make an appearance on the soap opera this month. So, it seems that Theo will get a Christmas miracle.

Unfortunately, Theo won’t be sticking around Salem. The video was quickly deleted from Kyler Pettis’ Instagram account. However, some fans were able to find out that Theo leaves town for a one-year rehabilitation program.

However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease not everyone will be rejoicing during the holidays. JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) guilt continues to escalate. It plagues the disgraced detective so much that he decides not to live with the pain anymore. After writing letters to his family and friends, JJ gives away his possessions. After all that is done, JJ plans to kill himself. Hopefully, someone will be able to step in before it’s too late.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.