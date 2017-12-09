‘Stranger Things’ Star Says Season 3 May Not Come At All In 2018

Stranger Things 3 may not hit the small screen at all in 2018. In what is good news for residents of Hawkins, Indiana, but bad news for the rest of the universe, Stranger Things star David Harbour told Variety he doubts the third installment of the Netflix hit will see the light of day next year. The Stranger Things star admitted he knows fans are annoyed by how long it takes for a season of the show to be produced.

“Like, you probably won’t get [Season 3] until sometime in 2019,” Harbour said. “But also part of the thing is, like any good thing, [The Duffer Brothers] need time. And those guys work so hard. I mean, they just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day.”

While Stranger Things fans may have been hoping for a Halloween release like they had this year, diehard fans know there was a whopping 15 months between Seasons 1 and 2 of the show. Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in July of 2016 and was an instant hit. But Season 2 didn’t come until late October 2017. There was never a guarantee of a third season just 12 months later, and now it sounds like there definitely won’t be.

Netflix

Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the binge-worthy show, revealed that Stranger Things 3 is “supposed to go into production around April,” but added, “We’ll see, though.”

David Harbour was pleased with how Season 2 of Stranger Things played out.

“[We’re] like ‘We’re going to continue to take risks,'” Harbour told Variety.

“The horror show could have been that Jim Hopper shows up saying catchphrases like ‘Mornings are for coffee and contemplation’ like every scene and we just sort of trot out all the greatest hits.”

Instead, Stranger Things showrunners the Duffer Brothers operate under the mantra that “good things happen to those who wait.” For diehard fans of the series, it sounds like the wait will be a lot longer than they expected, but, hopefully, it will be worth it.

Of course, if there’s too much of a gap between seasons, it will have to reflect a time jump in the series. The Stranger Things cast consists largely of young teens, so there is a bit of urgency in getting the next season produced in a timely manner. The age jump for the kids in the cast was clearly noticeable between Seasons 1 and 2, but a year-long time jump in the story made sense of that detail. With Harbour’s new comments coming into play, it’s all but guaranteed there will be another time jump for Stranger Things 3. The question is, just how much? Let’s hope we won’t have to see Stranger Things: The College Years.

In addition to Harbour, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Joe Keery, and Season 2 newcomers Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

Check out the video below for more on Stranger Things 3.