‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin’s Book Arriving Along With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8?

Many fans are now thrilled with the up and coming release of The Winds of Winter book. The much-anticipated novel is going to be the sixth installment of the popular A Song of Ice and Fire book series. Now, new reports suggest that TWOT could possibly come along with the Game of Thrones Season 8 in 2019.

Speculations about The Winds of Winter arriving together with the new season of the popular HBO television series sparked after Sophie Turner’s interview with Variety. The 21-year-old English actress divulged to the publication that Game of Thrones Season 8 is likely to hit the small screen two years from now. Now that the end is near for GOT, Sophie said that she is now ready to get on the next stage of her career.

“My standards have definitely been raised. It’s a blessing and a curse, ‘Game of Thrones’ being my first job and working with such incredible scripts and such incredible veteran actors, and working with the best crew.”

The girlfriend of Joe Jonas divulged they have started filming for Game of Thrones Season 8 in October. Sophie Turner said they have six to seven months left to complete the series’ next installment. She added that HBO is likely to start airing the show’s final season in either 2018 or 2019, which also matches the possible release date of George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter.

In July, the New Mexican writer said, via his LiveJournal blog, that the imminent sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel would hit the shelves in late 2018 or early 2019. George R.R. Martin revealed that he might launch The Winds of Winter together with the first volume of Fire and Blood.

“No publication date has been set yet, but it’s likely that we will get the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD out in late 2018 or early 2019.”

Waiting on #GoT to come back? Re-read the books and the these stories from The Winds of Winter. https://t.co/p8pyom8ffl — Chel Wolverton (@chelpixie) November 4, 2017

In the same post, the brain behind the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones series divulged that he is still months away from completing the highly anticipated novel. George R.R. Martin has made it clear that he is not ready to release The Winds of Winter due to his hectic schedule. George also debunked the claims that he stopped writing the book for a long time that later caused its delay.

“Both ‘reports’ are equally false and equally moronic. I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say.”

Game of Thrones WON'T air until 2019 https://t.co/Of15SzWCuM — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 9, 2017

Because of this, devoted followers of both the television and book series cannot help but speculate that Game of Thrones Season 8 and The Winds of Winter might be released together. While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither George R.R. Martin nor HBO has confirmed these unverified claims yet. Therefore, fans should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct!