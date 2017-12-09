‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Horton Plots And Schemes, Uses Sami Brady’s Playbook To Manipulate Hearts

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Will Horton (Chandler Massey) has inherited his mother’s scheming gene. Taking a page out of Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) playbook, the amnesiac goes to extremes in order to get the man he desires. Just how far will he go? Could he face consequences by playing games with Sonny Kiriakis’ (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita’s (Christopher Sean) hearts?

Fans have known for quite some time that there would be a love triangle when Will Horton was found alive. However, everyone has been surprised by the recent developments. Last week, Will shocked Paul by giving him a passionate kiss. Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that the Salemite will also kiss Sonny. It sounds messy and complicated already, but this is just the beginning of the romantic drama.

According to SoapCentral, DOOL spoilers reveal one Salem resident will scheme to get their way. It was also hinted that for this individual, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. There is a popular theory on social media that the statement refers to Will Horton. After all, his mother is branded with adjectives such as scandalous and scheming. On Instagram, Alison Sweeney put a spin on Sami Brady by using the hashtag #Scami to tease her troublemaking ways.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Sonny, Will, and Paul will all have conflicted feelings. Sonny still cares about his former fiance. However, he is determined to get a second chance with Will. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) asked if his heart really still belonged to his first husband or if he just felt guilty for moving on.

As for Paul, he is madly in love with Sonny. Then, the returning Salemite kissed him. The surprise smooch is confusing Paul. As Christopher Sean explained to Soap Opera Digest, he resents Will for “stealing” his life. On the other hand, he thought the brazen move was spontaneous and sexy.

Then, there is Will Horton on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers hint that he isn’t sure which man he wants, if he chooses either of them. He is still figuring out who he is.

Remember, he just accepted the fact that he is gay. It was something that Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) tried to prevent from coming out. He is asking a lot of questions, especially about sex, flirting, and how the affair happened. Plus, there was the spontaneous kiss. All of these are ways of Will testing the waters, figuring out his feelings, and adjusting to this newly discovered part of him.

It is teased that at some point, Will decides which man he wants. However, with their being a third wheel, Will could cook up some schemes. Plot twists like these always end up with at least one person getting hurt. Which one will it be and could it make Will Horton realize that he is more like Sami than he thought?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.