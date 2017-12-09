‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Catches Now Pregnant Steffy In A Huge Lie, Can He Connect The Dots

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may be feeling the consequences of her actions during the week of December 11-15. First of all, Liam (Scott Clifton) will catch her in a huge lie and secondly, her pregnancy will be confirmed by a doctor. Will Liam realize the significance of her lie? Will Steffy continue this charade even though she knows that this baby could be Dollar Bill’s (Don Diamont)?

Quinn (Rena Sofer) told Liam on Friday, December 8, that Steffy was at the Forrester guesthouse on the night that she up and left him after their explosive fight. Quinn just mentioned it in passing when she told Liam that she was happy that they managed to make up after their disagreement. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicates that Liam will question Steffy about her version of events since it doesn’t correlate with Quinn’s story. Steffy had previously told him that she took a long drive that night, parked her car, and thought that all things considered, Liam is a pretty wonderful husband. Liam is not one to assign blame and will probably think that either Quinn is mistaken or there is an innocent explanation for Steffy’s lie.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn opens up Pandora's Box when she reveals a detail to Liam about the night he argued with Steffy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/trBSDOnVph pic.twitter.com/I2WceIv8dl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 9, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Steffy actually may want to tell Liam the truth, but before she actually comes clean, Liam will interrupt her. He may tell her that he is partly to blame to and then offer her his own reason for why she lied to him in the first place. Liam feels so much guilt for the kiss that took place between him and Sally (Courtney Hope) that he doesn’t want to ruffle any feathers or cause any more trouble in his marriage at the moment.

Of course, later that week, Steffy’s worst fears will become a reality. Steffy’s doctor will tell her that she is pregnant. Liam will react like any other non-suspecting, trusting, and in love husband: he will be thrilled. However, Steffy will be plagued with guilt and worried that the baby could be Bill’s. It seems as if Steffy is about to face the music. A can of worms has unwittingly been opened by Quinn. It seems as if it is only a matter of time before Liam pieces together his wife’s night out with his father, and ties it with the pregnancy.