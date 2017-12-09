‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Made Her Choice, Staying With Noah, What Does That Mean For Mariah?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) pairing may never happen. Several months ago, it seemed like a sure thing that Tessa and Mariah would end up together, but now, they don’t seem to like each other as friends, much less sexually attracted to each other. The Y&R fans are wondering if the writers decided not to do the lesbian love story after the backlash on social media.

According to Soap Hub, 69 percent of the Young and the Restless viewers want Mariah to find a nice young man and settle down. They noted they think Mariah was confused about her feelings for Tessa and thought she was in love when she just felt a bond to Tessa. A small percentage of fans thought the gay storyline was an important one to tell to give the LGBTQ viewers a voice.

While Young and the Restless writers may not abandon the storyline, the viewers have not been shy about voicing their opinion on the matter. Many felt that if Y&R continued with the storyline, they would stop watching the soap opera. Others enjoyed the storyline, praising Mal Young for writing such a realistic take on coming out of a lesbian.

Tessa is backed into a corner today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/Lgbr67ssZa — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 5, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa made her choice. She wants a life with Noah Newman (Robert Adamson), and she has pretty much closed the door on any possible romance with Mariah. Tessa told Mariah that while they shared a beautiful moment and a passionate kiss, she’s dedicated to Noah and doesn’t want to do anything that could upset him.

In an interview with Robert Adamson (Noah), the actor shared that he will find out about the kiss and will be very angry with his sister over the betrayal. Young and the Restless spoilers did not say that the admission will break up Tessa and Noah, just that he will learn of their lip-lock and confront his sister about it.

If Tessa stays with Noah and doesn’t embark on a lesbian love story, after the sex scandal storyline wraps up, Cait Fairbank will probably be dropped to recurring status with Young and the Restless. Time will tell how the Y&R writers plan to handle the storyline. They could be waiting for February sweeps to drop the bombshell that Tessa is leaving Noah for Mariah.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.