WWE News: Roman Reigns Battles Triple H, Tag Team Steel Cage Match At WWE Abu Dhabi Event

The latest WWE tour has been going on in Abu Dhabi, with Roman Reigns vs. Triple H the main event at the latest show. The two WWE superstars battled over Reigns’ WWE Intercontinental Championship at the most recent event, while Sheamus and Cesaro put the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles on the line inside a steel cage. Here are the latest WWE Abu Dhabi results where multiple championships were on the line for the WWE Raw superstars.

According to Jeremy Bennett of Sportskeeda, the Abu Dhabi event was held at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium a night after the women’s division made history with Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks working a match there. On this latest night, several championships were contested including Enzo Amore’s WWE Cruiserweight title. Enzo put the title on the line against former champion Kalisto again, with Amore walking away victorious. The 205 Live Cruiserweight division will remain Enzo’s, for now.

In addition, the WWE Raw tag team titles would be on the line at the event and with a steel cage lowered around the ring. Former champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins took on current champs “The Bar” consisting of Sheamus and Cesaro. A fan video was posted on Twitter showing off The Shield taking control of things. Unfortunately, Samoa Joe showed up to provide some interference which allowed Sheamus and Cesaro to escape with their titles.

At WWE’s Abu Dhabi event, Sheamus and Cesaro put the Raw tag team titles on the line against Rollins and Ambrose inside a steel cage. WWE

WWE Abu Dhabi Results

Finn Balor def. Samoa Joe

Jason Jordan def. Bo Dallas

Sheamus & Cesaro (c) def. Rollins & Ambrose – (Tag team title Steel Cage Match)

Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews def. Gallows & Anderson

Enzo Amore (c) def. Kalisto – (Cruiserweight title match)

Roman Reigns (c) def. Triple H – (Intercontinental title match)

In the main event, Roman Reigns defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship. “The Game” had recently stepped into the ring at another show when Reigns was with Rollins and Ambrose of The Shield. This time, they finally had their one-on-one battle. Reigns would pick up the hard-fought victory over one of the biggest legends in WWE history, but after the match, some interesting developments took place.

"It was an awesome experience being here in #WWEAbuDhabi and watching history be made!" –@TripleH pic.twitter.com/YRT3OgM9o1 — WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2017

Sheamus, Cesaro, and Samoa Joe would all rush in to attack Reigns realizing he was worn down from the title match with Triple H. However, Reigns had earned HHH’s respect and would end up working with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to fight them off. A fan video showed the main event match aftermath. The show ended with Hunter, Reigns, Ambrose, and Rollins putting their fists together in Shield tradition at the top of the ramp.