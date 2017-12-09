Ryan Edwards’ Wife Slams ‘Teen Mom OG’ Edits, Claims MTV Is Making Her Look Like Scum

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is upset about the way she’s being portrayed on Teen Mom OG and recently took to her blog to vent about MTV and their alleged “half-truths.”

According to a new report, Mackenzie Standifer feels that she’s been portrayed as scum on the show and in her heated blog post to her many fans and followers, she accuses the show of manipulating their storyline incorrectly.

“It’s about showing the world the ‘story’ while knowingly opening yourself up to hatred and vile comments at your expense,” Mackenzie Standifer wrote of her experiences on Teen Mom OG, according to a Radar Online report on December 8.

Mackenzie Standifer joined the cast of Teen Mom OG when her relationship with Ryan Edwards began. Shortly thereafter, as Edwards began to struggle with substance abuse, she became the target of the show’s viewers, many of whom felt she was enabling the reality star in an effort to cash in on her 15 minutes of fame.

Continuing on, Ryan Edwards’ wife said that all of the ups and downs she experiences in life are “broadcasted” to the world and often, she faces harsh criticism from viewers. In addition to being accused of enabling Edwards, fans took aim at Standifer after she suggested Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, was to blame for his drug struggles. As fans will recall, Standifer slammed Bookout for exploiting Edwards’ addiction issues on the show, rather than come to her privately to discuss his struggles.

According to Mackenzie Standifer, many people believe that what they are seeing on episodes of Teen Mom OG is 100 percent true. However, as she explained in her blog post, that isn’t correct. Instead, the network has reportedly aired “half-truths” about her and Ryan Edwards’ story and portrayed it as their entire story.

“Regardless of what happens, whether right or wrong, you’re considered scum,” she vented.

A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mack.edwards21) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

Ryan Edwards was seen nearly falling asleep at the wheel while driving to his wedding ceremony in May as his wife questioned him about his potential use of Xanax. A short time later, he reportedly entered rehab and remained in treatment for a few weeks.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, their family, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.