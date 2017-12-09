Juliet Huddy’s Claim Over A Donald Trump Kiss Gathers Sarcasm On Twitter

Juliet Huddy, who is a former Fox News anchor, recently claimed that Trump tried to kiss her on the lips, which has made headline news and it has also been met with much sarcasm on Twitter today. Sarcastic questions are abundant on this alleged Trump kiss attempt on Twitter. One Twitter user gives an example of driving his car and someone walks out in traffic, but he misses them. He then writes — “I nearly killed someone is not considered a crime so what’s the point of this news?”

This is the stand conveyed in some of the tweets on Twitter regarding this Trump “tried to kiss” claim made by Huddy. It is reported in the headlines today, as “Former Fox News Anchor Juliet Huddy Says Donald Trump Tried To Kiss Her While He Was Married,” which is the headline from a People Magazine article. The description that Huddy gives, “I was not offended” has also gathered its share of talking points on social media.

Huddy left Fox News following her settlement from a sexual misconduct suit she filed against host Bill O’Reilly. The New York Post article covering the story of Trump almost kissing Huddy has comments racked up on their Twitter Page, which has a link to the article posted.

People are questioning why this is considered news today when it was described as “tried to kiss” her?

One Twitter user asks: “Okay, I do not mean this as poorly as it may sound. But Of all the many wonderful and interesting topics for discussion. How is “tried” so noteworthy?”

A Twitter user also suggests: “When ‘tried to’ is now an allegation we need to seriously evaluate what makes news these days.”

Another tweet states a case: “Circumstances, point is if his lips didn’t touch her then it’s not quite a crime. Let’s not waste time on semantics. Overruled! Next case!”

Another Twitter user tweets: “Tried to…Is that how it’s going down now?”

According to the Republic World News, Juliet Huddy, who was once an anchor at Fox News claims after having lunch one day with Trump, they said their goodbyes in an elevator and this is when he leaned in to kiss her goodbye, but he aimed for her lips. She said how she was surprised he went for her lips but “didn’t feel threatened.” The Republican News also reported: “In fact, she brought a friend back to Trump Tower so that the future president could give them a tour of The Apprentice set.” This reportedly occurred right after their lunch.

They weren’t alone in this elevator when the attempted kiss took place. Huddy said, “At the time I was not offended by it. I thought he was a single man and leaned in for a kiss.” She went on to say, “Now I have matured I think I would say, ‘Whoa, no,’ but at the time I was younger and I was a little shocked. I thought maybe he didn’t mean to do it, but I was kind of making excuses.”

It was years later that Trump was interviewed by Huddy on the Fox set when he brought up the incident. He told the Fox News audience, “I tried hitting on her, but she blew me off.”