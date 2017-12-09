David Cassidy’s Christmas Album Brings Comfort To Heartbroken Fans

The death of David Cassidy just before the holiday season is causing many fans to have a blue Christmas. The 1970s pop superstar passed away at age 67, but his music lives on—and that includes his most recent “Christmas card” recorded especially for his longtime fans less than a year before his death.

In an interview on The Doctors, which aired in January 2017, Cassidy revealed that he had just recorded a Christmas album. Surprisingly, it was the singer’s very first solo holiday album in his nearly 50-year career.

“I recorded my very first solo Christmas album over the past few months,” Cassidy said earlier this year.

“I took my favorite Christmas songs that actually had some meaning to me personally, and I tried to avoid most of the ones that we hear over and over and over again. I have an original song which is called ‘My Christmas Card to You’ which I’m very proud of.”

The long-awaited album, titled David Cassidy Christmas, does include traditional favorites like “Santa Claus is Coming To Town,” “Blue Christmas,” “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night,” but longtime Cassidy fans may also be familiar with “My Christmas Card to You.” The song originally appeared on the 1971 album A Partridge Family Christmas Card and was written by Tony Romeo, the mastermind behind the made-for-TV band’s megahit, “I Think I Love You.”

Fans also heard Cassidy croon Christmas songs on the ABC musical comedy. A Partridge Family Christmas episode came in 1971. The rarely seen episode, titled “Don’t Bring Your Guns to Town, Santa,” still turns up during holiday TV marathons where it features the musical family serenading a ghost town Grinch with a medley of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and ” Winter Wonderland.” You can see a clip from the classic episode below.

David Cassidy later reunited with his TV mom, Shirley Jones, to perform the song “White Christmas” on Canadian television for the Frank Mills Christmas Special in 1983. The duet, which you can see below, really showcased David’s vocal talents.

Sadly, the month of December–and Christmastime– was hard on David Cassidy. His father, Jack Cassidy, died on Dec. 12, 1976, and his mother, Evelyn Ward, passed away just two days before Christmas, on Dec. 23, 2012.

While David Cassidy’s death has now put another damper on the holidays, his parting gift will remain a cherished memento to fans that are grateful he was able to record a first-ever solo Christmas album after being diagnosed with dementia. After his death was announced, many of David Cassidy’s fans took to social media to reminisce about his Christmas songs, both old and new.

My favorite Christmas song of all time is My Christmas Card to You by David Cassidy & the Partridge Family. — Mickey Boardman (@AskMrMickey) November 22, 2017

RIP #DavidCassidy. He was probably my first crush. Listening to the Partridge Family Christmas Album (a family tradition going back as far as I remember) won't be quite the same ever again. Much love to his family and friends. ❤️ — Ana Lucia (@Analucia815) November 22, 2017

“A Partridge Family Christmas Card” is one of my favorite Christmas albums of all time. So many great holiday memories from it- thanks, David Cassidy! #RIPDavidCassidy — Katie Bruno (@katiebrun0) November 22, 2017

Dinner is put away, NOW you may start the Christmas music. We began with “A Partridge Family Christmas” in remembrance of David Cassidy. — ryanlrussell (@ryanlrussell) November 23, 2017

Listening to the Partridge Family Christmas CD in honor of David Cassidy while putting up decorations – a 2 day project. — Lynne Reichhart (@artbylmr) November 26, 2017