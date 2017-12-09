Gwen Stefani Got Upset With Blake Shelton For Leaving Her As California Wildfires Began Raging

Gwen Stefani now has the privilege of saying that she’s dating People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, but being in a relationship with a guy who is in high demand has its downsides. According to Gwen, she couldn’t believe that Blake Shelton had to leave her all alone just as wildfires began threatening homes in Southern California.

During her Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gwen Stefani talked about how frightened she was when she first learned that a deadly wildfire was rapidly spreading through an area near her Beverly Hills home. Unfortunately, Blake Shelton had a previous obligation and couldn’t stick around to keep her company while she fretted about the fate of her house. Gwen admitted that this revelation put her in a state of misery.

“I was home alone, and literally Blake flew out the morning of [the start of the fires,] and I was like ‘You’re going to leave me here in the fire? This is crazy,'” Gwen recounted during her interview with Ellen DeGeneres, as reported by Rare Country.

Based on one of Blake Shelton’s recent Twitter posts, the event that he abandoned Gwen Stefani to attend was most likely the Living Windows Christmas celebration in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. While he was meeting Santa Claus, his girlfriend was frantically texting with family members about her ordeal.

So why couldn’t Gwen simply jet off to Oklahoma with her boyfriend like she has so many times before? According to Just Jared, she had an event of her own to attend that she had to stay in Los Angeles for. On Thursday night, she was set to host a Spotify Listening Party for her new holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. And so she braved a scary night alone so that she could later spread Christmas cheer to her adoring fans.

Luckily, Gwen Stefani’s oldest son, Kingston, knew just what to do to keep her calm as she kept tabs on the deadly wildfire. Because he also wasn’t at home, he made sure to periodically check in on Gwen via text. The concerned 11-year-old advised his mom to make sure that her cell phone ringer was turned on and warned her not to wear earplugs while she slept. Kingston also let Gwen know that he was doing the only thing he could do for her in such a situation.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I’m praying for you. I hope that God puts a force field around us and the winds blow the other way,’ because we were scared. It’s scary, and who knows what’s going to happen next,” Gwen recalled.

“I kept thinking, ‘Should I put the sprinklers on now?’ Like, it is really scary, especially when you’re going to sleep by yourself.”

Luckily, Gwen Stefani’s house is still standing, and she never had to evacuate. However, Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were forced to leave their home in Santa Barbara. According to CBS News, other celebrities who were among the tens of thousands who had to evacuate their homes include Chelsea Handler, Chrissy Teigen, and Lea Michele.