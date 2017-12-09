Vasyl Lomachenko Vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux Livestream: Where To Find Online Video Of Saturday’s Bout

Boxing fans who want to watch a livestream of the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux fight will be in luck, with a number of options to watch online for what is one of the most anticipated fights of 2017.

Saturday’s bout at New York’s Madison Square Garden will be the first time that two two-time Olympic gold medalists will square off, with the junior featherweight titleholder Rigondeaux moving up two divisions to face junior lightweight belt holder Lomachenko. As ESPN noted, there is plenty of anticipation building for the fight.

“It is a historical bout. It is very, very interesting and all of the boxing fans wanted to see the bout, and finally we can deliver it,” Lomachenko said. “A lot of people, a lot of media, a lot of fans want this fight. If it’s important for them, it’s important for me. This bout is special.”

The 9-1 Lomachenko is considered by many to be the best pound-for-pound fighter competing right now, and he held the featherweight world title by his third fight. Rigondeaux has raced to a 17-0 record after going 463-12 as an amateur for Cuba before moving to Miami. He has not lost a fight in the last 14 years.

Rigondeaux predicted that fans would see a “masterpiece,” while Lomachenko was quite confident in his chances.

“I am going to walk through him like a tank and knock him out,” Lomachenko said (via ESPN). “I am like every single fighter — going into the ring, I have in my mind [finishing] the bout before all the rounds are over and to get the victory. There is a good possibility that the fight will end before the 12th round. I am not promising to knock him out, but I am promising to squash him.”

As promoter Bob Arum noted, the fight could come down to which boxer can control the match. As Arum told USA Today, Rigondeaux will be looking to win by building a big early lead and coasting to victory, while Lomachenko’s Eastern European style is more overpowering.

While some other big-name fights have gotten more media attention this year — especially the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor bout — many boxing fans and writers believe Lomachenko and Rigondeaux will end up being the best fight of the year. The bout has had plenty of anticipation, and the bright lights of Madison Square Garden — as well as a national broadcast on ESPN — only widens the audience.

Those who want to watch a livestream of the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux fight will be able to tune into ESPN for online video. The entire card will be available on the WatchESPN app starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boxing fans in the UK can find a livestream of the Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux bout through the BoxNation online site.