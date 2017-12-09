‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ’s Suicide Plan Begins As He Writes Goodbye Letters And Gives Away Belongings

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) decides to commit suicide. Like many who plan to end their lives, he makes preparations. Some of these include writing goodbye letters to loved ones and giving away his personal belongings. Will someone see the warning signs before it’s too late?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camila Banus, who plays Gabi Hernandez accidentally revealed JJ would have a Christmas suicide storyline. During a live Instagram chat a few weeks ago, she said the suicide plot was the reel she was submitting for the Emmy awards. That means that the suicide storyline involves Gabi and it is a performance she is proud of.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows confirm JJ Deveraux begins his suicide preparations on Wednesday, December 20. He will pen farewell notes to his friends and family expressing his love and sorrow. On that same day, JJ will also begin giving away his prized possessions. Suicide prevention and awareness groups list this behavior as a major red flag.

DOOL spoilers previously teased JJ would get some good news. However, things spiral downward after that. On Monday, December 11, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) receives bad news about his comatose son, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). No details were released about his condition. However, there is speculation that Abe finds out the test results indicate no change in the shooting victim. That means Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) predicts that he might never wake up.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the only thing JJ wants is for Theo to come out of his coma and recover. With the news that it might never happen, his guilt will be even more overwhelming.

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) are going to have a specialist look at Theo. With his track record, skills, and expertise, he might be able to help the comatose patient. However, this won’t be any relief for the detective. In fact, just finding out that doctors are losing hope could push JJ to do something drastic.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that JJ survives his suicide attempt. With Camila Banus submitting a reel, that means Gabi Hernandez will be part of the story. A popular theory is that Gabi rescues JJ just when he is about to end his life. Another is that she finds his lifeless body, but emergency personnel are able to save him. Of course, there is also the possibility that Gabi’s emotional scene is reacting to JJ’s suicide attempt.

Even though it seems that JJ Deveraux spirals down into despair, he will eventually climb out of it. It will be an emotional storyline and will take some time. However, if the writers play this right, it could educate viewers on suicide prevention and create awareness.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.