Why Gwen Stefani Could Return To ‘The Voice’ In 2018

Gwen Stefani could potentially be heading back to The Voice next year. Though the star won’t be appearing on Season 14 when it kicks off in spring 2018, Gwen made it pretty clear this week that her calendar is very much open for a potential return for Season 15.

Though NBC executives are yet to speak out on who the coaches will be for the second season of 2018 after Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys join long-time coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine for the next round, Gwen recently revealed that there’s actually a good chance she could be back by boyfriend Blake’s side.

Speaking out this week, Stefani revealed that she doesn’t yet have any concrete plans for 2018, which could mean she may reclaim her red spinning chair for the second season of the year, expected to debut next September.

“Honestly, it’s crazy, because this time of year you’re thinking, ‘What’s next year? What are we going to do?’ and I have no idea,” Stefani said this week during her Spotify Listening Party for her 2017 Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, per Us Weekly.

Seemingly hinting that she’d be open to a return to The Voice after leaving her seat earlier this year after Season 12, she added that she as yet has “no plans” for what she’s going to do next year.

#GetTheLook last night's #VoiceFinale ???? gx gwenstefani.com A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 24, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

“I have no plans. I don’t know what I’m going to do at all,” Gwen then continued of what’s ahead for her in 2018.

“I just feel like, at this point, I’m just trying to really enjoy the moment and it will come,” she said. “It always does.”

Stefani didn’t explicitly mention if a return to The Voice could be in the cards for the latter half of the year, though she’s made no secret of the fact that she’d love to be a coach on the show once again after she and Alicia Keys both left the show to make room for current coaches Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Speaking to TV Guide before it was officially confirmed that she wouldn’t be appearing on Season 13, Stefani made it pretty clear that it wasn’t her decision to leave her chair behind and sit out the next round.

“I don’t know anything yet,” Gwen said back in April, mere days before NBC confirmed that she and Alicia wouldn’t be back. “I would be open to continuing; I love it.”

After it was then revealed by the network that she hadn’t been asked back for Season 13, Stefani then joked on the red carpet of the show that she was “in mourning.”

“I’ll let everyone know that I love being here and I’d love to come back,” Gwen then told Entertainment Tonight when asked about potentially reclaiming her chair, making it clear that she wants to be back on the show again. “I’ll be here to hang out and, like, hang out with Blake and try to hang out with Adam.”

Gwen’s also continued to show off her love for The Voice despite no longer being a coach. She appeared on the series earlier this week to perform her new Christmas duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” with boyfriend Blake while she’s also been tweeting along with the show on social media.

The Voice Season 15 is expected to debut in autumn 2018, while Season 14 with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson will kick off in the spring.