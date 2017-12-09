Meghan Markle’s Past Comments Praising Ivanka Trump And Learning From Donald Trump’s Daughter Are Going Viral

Thanks to the marvels of the internet, Meghan Markle’s blogpost from her now-defunct blog, The Tig, praising current first daughter Ivanka Trump have now resurfaced. And what Prince Harry’s fiancée wrote is going viral. What did Meghan have to say about Ivanka?

In the September 2014 blogpost titled “Tig Talk With Ivanka Trump” under the label “Influencers,” Meghan literally gushes her praise of how Ivanka graduated cum laude from The Wharton School.

The American actress then proceeded to list all of the different components of Ivanka’s brand, including the coveted jewelry collection. Ivanka’s jewelry so awed Meghan that it apparently became part of a sort of at-home ritual. The actress enjoyed “snuggling up” in bed with a glass of wine in her hand, as she presumably used the free hand to window shop, as she stared “longingly at the beautiful designs.”

Meghan Markle fans may reasonably assume that she was drinking Tignanello, the full-bodied, Italian red wine with the nickname “The Tig,” which inspired the name of the blog.

The 344-word forward written by the former Deal Or No Deal case model included a defense of Ivanka’s roots and complimented Donald Trump’s oldest daughter as always being “different” from other influencers who grew up with such privilege.

“It’s so easy to knock the girls who come from privilege – to assume they rested on their laurels and garnered accolades simply by being fancy from the womb.”

According to the piece, Ivanka immediately responded to Meghan’s questions with “such honest responses.”

What did Ivanka reveal? Her nickname is Eva, and she mediates in the morning if the alarm, not a screaming baby, wakes her up. Trump’s children, husband, and chapstick are what she cannot live without, and if she was down to 10 bucks, she would buy her daughter a Mr. Softie ice cream and use the remaining amount for a balloon.

Where is her favorite destination? Definitely not Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Instead, Patagonia, where she had previously visited two times and claims that “there is no place more special.”

Apparently, the two became instant buddies, planning on meeting up and going out for drinks the next time Markle was in New York City.

What was more curious is that Prince Harry’s fiancée appeared determined to order the same drink as Ivanka Trump, perhaps believing that the alcoholic elixir was a portal to achieving Trump’s success and happiness.

“This much I know – when we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does – because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat.”

Did they have this drink and did Ivanka’s good luck rub off on Meghan Markle?

Although there is not a documentation that they ever met, most could say Ivanka’s influence certainly helped Meghan, as now three years after this interview, Markle will soon marry Prince Harry and will become a duchess on their May 2018 wedding day.

Of course, this all happened prior to Ivanka’s father running for president. Strongly against the “misogynist” Trump, the Daily Mail had reported that Meghan had declared that she would leave America and permanently move to Canada if Hillary Clinton did not win.

Although Meghan had a full life in Toronto, where Suits was filmed, she is now moving to England, and she will soon become a British citizen.