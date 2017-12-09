Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo To Make A Public Appearance On December 31?

South Korean celebrities Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo might make a public appearance in Seoul, South Korea, on December 31.

According to posts circulating on Weibo (Chinese social media), Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo will be present at the KBS Drama Awards that will be held at the end of the year. However, the agencies of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo have not confirmed the couple’s presence at the ceremony.

According to a report by Soompi, KBS will host its Drama Awards but is still undecided on the Entertainment Awards and Song Festival.

Last year, the SongSong Couple stole the show at the KBS Drama Awards when they won the grand prize for their stellar performance in the military romance Descendants of the Sun. Much to the delight of their fans, the duo also won the Best Couple Award. After this ceremony, rumors spread like wildfire that the SongSong Couple would tie the knot.

많은 이해와 관심과 사랑으로 축복해주셔서 , 진심으로 감사드립니다???? Thank you so much for your sincere understanding and interest and also for blessing us with loving hearts A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

As predicted, Song Joong-Ki proposed to Song Hye-Kyo in January, and the couple tied the knot in October.

Is Song Hye-Kyo Really Pregnant?

Although Chinese media was chided by netizens for spreading news that actress Song Hye-Kyo is pregnant, many are wondering if it could be true. Chinese media reports claim that the actress is pregnant. According to a report by All K-Pop, it began when actor Song Joong-Ki was in Hong Kong to host the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards. On his way back to Seoul, the actor was seen holding an item with the word “Baby” printed on it. Assuming that it was a book on parenting and baby care, the Chinese media started to spread the word that the actress was pregnant. It was later confirmed that the item was a gift from one of Song Joong-Ki’s fans. Perhaps Song Hye-Kyo’s presence at the KBS Drama Awards this month will put the pregnancy rumors to rest.

Wedding Controversy

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo got married at the luxurious Shilla Hotel in Seoul. The wedding was an expensive affair and saw celebrity guests from across the world. Although the SongSong couple wanted to keep their ceremony private, some Chinese media agencies flew drones over the wedding venue. By doing so, they offended the couple as well as the guests who were gathered there.