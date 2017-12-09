Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Get Slammed For Enjoying A Date Night With Baby Samuel

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spent their latest date night at one of their favorite restaurants, but they weren’t alone. Instead of asking Jana or another member of the Duggar family to babysit their 5-month-old son, the couple brought the tiny tot with them.

On Friday evening, Derick Dillard took to Instagram to share a photo that was taken during his dinner date with Jill Duggar. Baby Samuel is sitting on his mother’s lap in the snapshot, but it doesn’t appear that 2-year-old Israel joined his family on their outing.

Derick and his wife chose the MarketPlace Grill in Springdale, Arkansas, as their date night destination. The eatery is the go-to place for Duggar family birthday celebrations because it offers the birthday boy or girl a free dessert called a Chocolate Mess. Derick revealed that he and Jill indulged in the chocolate-smothered ice cream treat during their date night, but the couple likely didn’t get the dessert for free unless they told their server that they were celebrating baby Samuel turning 5-months-old yesterday.

“Enjoying date night with my BFF @jillmdillard #datenight #bestfriends #chocolatemess #marketplace #jalapeñofritters,” Derick captioned his photo.

“Aww! You’re the best babe! Quality time is the best with you!” Jill Duggar replied in the comments section of her husband’s post.

Some Duggar critics responded to the date night photo by suggesting that the couple was spending their “quality time” together spending other people’s money. Derick Dillard has a GoFundMe page, so some of his followers accused him and his wife of using donations to pay for their meal. However, any funds Derick collects through the GoFundMe website are only supposed to be used to pay for his enrollment in a year-long ministry school program. He has currently raised over $6,000 of his $10,000 goal.

“Did yall pay with that with your go fund me money?” wrote one of Derick’s Instagram followers.

“Did you use your begging money to fund your date…because we know you didn’t get a job to pay for it,” another remarked.

One critic even accused the couple of using donated money to give Jill Duggar a modern makeover. As reported by Mommyish, the Counting On star has a “rebellious” new look that includes pants, a nose piercing, and a henna tattoo on her hand.

“They seem to have enough to go out to eat, get piercings, photo shoots, henna tattoos, must be nice! I didn’t have those luxuries in my 20’s with little kids, must be great to have fans donations for ‘missionary’ work.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Derick’s followers made similar complaints in response to his recent photo of a pile of presents underneath his family’s Christmas tree. Critics of Jill and Derick’s spending habits believe that the couple should be living more frugally if they’re in such dire financial straits that they need their fans’ help to pay for Derick’s latest ministry venture.

A few of Derick’s Instagram followers did express support for his latest fundraising effort, and one commenter defended him by suggesting that he and Jill pay for “extras” like date nights and nose studs using the money Jill has made from appearing on her family’s reality series.

So far, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard haven’t responded to the continued questions about their current financial situation and why they’re asking for donations.