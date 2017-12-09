‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Discovers Kate’s Secret, Punished For Her Role In Theo’s Shooting

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) discovers Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) secret. As fans know, she was responsible for sending Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) to the docks the night he was shot. As his life hangs in the balance, he is comatose and not showing any signs of responding. She also allowed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) to be blamed.

According to SoapCentral, Days of our Lives spoilers confirm Kate will finally be exposed. Despite Theo nearly losing his life and lying in a coma, she still hasn’t come forward. Instead, she has used blackmail, deceit, lies, and evidence tampering to cover her tracks. However, she is going to be exposed soon, and it will result in a catastrophic fallout.

Viewers recall how angry Chad was when he thought Andre was responsible for Theo getting shot. Even though JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) pulled the trigger, Theo was at the docks under Kate’s orders. However, nobody suspects she was involved. Instead, many Salemites automatically assumed Andre was behind it.

Last week on Days of our Lives, Chad demanded an answer from his brother. Despite Andre maintaining his innocence, Chad didn’t believe him. Things got even more intense after Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) played back Andre’s voicemail on Theo’s phone, which was placed around the time of the break-in.

Even though Kate confessed the truth to Andre, he decided not to expose her. He did this even though Chad ordered him to move out of the DiMera mansion. It also destroyed how hard Andre has worked to gain Chad’s trust. However, he didn’t keep Kate’s secret out of the goodness of his heart. He is holding onto the information, planning on using it at a later time. This way, he can get payback when she is least expecting it.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that when Chad finds out that Kate was responsible, he will make her pay. Not only did she change Theo’s life forever, but others are paying the price as well. JJ is one because he shot the young man. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is another, due to her refusing to fire JJ before the investigation was complete. Then, there is Lani Price (Sal Stowers), who is no longer with JJ, a split that only happened because of the shooting.

Chad will be prepared to dish out severe consequences for Kate. She has not just affected one life, but several. Even though she never meant for Theo to get hurt, she didn’t come forward with the truth. Instead, she manipulated, schemed, and lied to cover her own tracks. Then, she sat by and didn’t say a word when Chad and Eli accused Andre of being involved. All of these factors will make Chad furious. Despite their close relationship, he won’t allow her to escape unscathed.

What happens in Salem, stays in Salem. #Dimera #daysofourlives #powermoves #lovelies ????#backstage #staytuned #staystrong A post shared by Lauren koslow (@laurenkoslow) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.