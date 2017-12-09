PS VR Gets Free ‘Last Guardian VR’ Demo, Plus More VR Announcements From PlayStation Experience

PlayStation VR kicked off the announcements at PlayStation Experience 2017. Among the revelations were new PS VR titles, VR support for an existing game, and even a free game download. The virtual reality high points were as follows.

Firewall Zero Hour

For those in anticipation of more multiplayer first-person shooters on the platform, Sony is serving up Firewall Zero Hour. It’s a completely original game built specifically for PS VR with an emphasis on collaborative, squad-based tactics. It is slated for a 2018 release, without a firm date as of yet. Although, attendees at PSX do get to be among the first to enjoy a public hands-on demo.

‘Jupiter & Mars’

In sharp contrast to the tactical shooter is the seemingly euphoric Jupiter & Mars that lets gamers play as two fluorescent, glowing dolphins. From indie developer Tigertron, the visuals shown in the trailer look like an interesting mashup of the movie Tron crossed with elements of Abzu and the classic Ecco the Dolphin.

‘Rick And Morty’ VR Game Announced

Members of the Rick and Morty fandom who own a PS VR instead of an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive can rejoice as the previously released Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-laity is finally heading to Sony’s VR platform next year.

‘Wipeout Omega Collection’ Gets VR Support

Previous games in the Wipeout series made their way to the PS4 this past summer in the Wipeout Omega Collection, a remastered compilation of Wipeout HD and Wipeout 2048. At PSX, Sony confirmed a VR update is in development and will be released as a free update for the game.

‘The Last Guardian’ VR Experience

Just a year after The Last Guardian’s PS4 debut, Sony is delivering a brand new virtual reality experience that puts players into the game’s fantasy world through the perspective of its protagonist. That means players can reach out and touch his beastly feathered companion, Trico.

President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America Shawn Leyden called the product a “demo” and referred to it as Sony’s “Christmas present” to the PSVR community. It is a free download that does not require a copy of the original game to be played.

The Last Guardian VR demo is set to release on December 12 and includes about 20 minutes of gameplay. For anyone gifting a PS VR this holiday season, be sure to let the recipient know they can download this game for free on the PlayStation Store.