Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Spotted On A Date With Camera Crew In Tow, Are They Going To Appear On ‘KUWTK’?

Looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may be taking their romance to the small screen. The couple, who have been dating for a few months, reportedly went on a PDA-filled date night complete with a camera crew.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old reality star and his much younger model girlfriend were spotted getting cozy during a romantic night out at an art exhibition by Alec Monopoly and David Yarrow in the Fleur De Lis Ballroom at the Fontainebleau hotel.

Scott Disick and Sophia Richie appeared totally smitten with each other as they strolled the gallery hand in hand. Onlookers told People that the celebrity couple was “affectionate” during their date night. At one point, the 19-year-old aspiring model was even caught planting a sweet kiss on the cheek of the controversial reality star.

Interestingly, the couple was accompanied by the Kardashian-Jenner longtime friend Jonathan Cheban.

“They walked into the hotel holding hands. They were accompanied by their friend Jonathan Cheban.”

However, what caught the attention of many was the entourage and camera crew following Scott Disick and Sofia Richie around. According to the outlet, attendees of the event gathered around the couple as they noticed the cameras.

Despite all eyes and cameras watching them, the two reportedly looked very comfortable with each other and carried on with their sweet moments.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Many were quick to assume that two were filming scenes for the hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which Scott Disick stars in. Some also pointed out that Jonathan Cheban’s presence is another clue that the couple might be featured on the show, especially since he makes frequent appearances there.

While it is unclear whether they were really shooting for the reality show, it is worth noting that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s romance could bring more twists to the famous franchise.

???? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Prior to their date night with the camera crew, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie opted for a low-key night at a DuJour magazine party. The couple donned coordinated all-black ensembles during the event.

Onlookers at the event noted that the father of three “only had eyes for Sofia” and that the notorious party boy has been on his “best behavior.” The couple was also reportedly “very touchy” throughout the event.

Run away with it A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie first went public in September. Since then, their relationship has been bombarded with criticisms from others. Despite all that, the couple shows no sign of slowing down their romance.