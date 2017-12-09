Get The Details Of Where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stay At Kensington Palace

Now that Meghan Markle is engaged to Prince Harry, fans wants the details of their relationship. People shared all about the place where they are staying at Kensington Palace. The two are planning for their wedding and it turns out that they are staying in Nottingham Cottage, which is about 1,300 square feet.

That makes it a small and close home, as it has two bedrooms. When Prince Harry proposed to Markle, they were enjoying themselves there. An insider shared that Harry has been making the house more personal since he met Meghan.

It is being shared that this cottage is small and only has a couple of rooms downstairs and the same upstairs. Prince William and Kate Middleton actually used to live there before they moved on to a bigger home. At first, it was like a bachelor pad for Prince Harry, but once he started to settle down with Meghan, he decided to make it more like a nice home.

These cottages were originally for the estate workers. There are a few of them within Kensington Palace. William and Kate are very close by, but this also means that their children are nearby and they get to spend time with them. They have all been spending a lot of time together, which is important considering that Meghan is about to be part of the family.

Right now, Meghan and Prince Harry are dealing with the media frenzy over their engagement. The two have a big wedding to plan and it is expected to be a huge event. They will be living in this cottage for a while and it could even be where they stay once they get married.

The fans can’t wait to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their big wedding day. For now, she will still be in upcoming episodes of Suits, but they already shared that she has been written out of the show. If you are fan of Meghan Markle, don’t worry because she will be in the news daily and fans will be able to get updates on her all the time.